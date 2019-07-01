comscore Vodafone revises Rs 129 prepaid plan with extra data benefits | BGR India
Vodafone revises Rs 129 prepaid plan with extra data benefits

Vodafone introduced the Rs 129 prepaid plan in February this year for select telecom circles. It came with 1.5GB data benefit and unlimited calling benefits. After some time, the telco added 300 free SMS benefits to the plan.

  Published: July 1, 2019 1:36 PM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has revised data benefits of the Rs 129 prepaid plan to match the similar offering from Airtel. The telecom operator will now offer 2GB data instead of 1.5GB for the entire validity period. Also, the plan will now be made available across 22 telecom circles instead of select circles. The similar plan is also available in Airtel prepaid, hence Vodafone seems to have made this change to match its competition.

The Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan comes with 28 days validity and 2GB 2G/3G/4G data. Additionally, it offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for the entire validity period. There is also free subscription of Vodafone Play valid on this plan.

Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more

Vodafone introduced the Rs 129 prepaid plan in February this year for select telecom circles. It came with 1.5GB data benefit and unlimited calling benefits. After some time, the telco added 300 free SMS benefits to the plan. Notably, Bharti Airtel also offers a similar Rs 129 prepaid plan of Rs 129 for all circles. In Airtel Rs 129 plan, subscribers also get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data and 300 SMSes valid for 28 days. Additionally, Airtel offers access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Vodafone also has a Rs 139 recharge plan which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 5GB of total data. The prepaid plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily. Last month, the telco launched Rs 229 prepaid recharge which offers unlimited calling benefits without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data. Once the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for downloading. The plan is only available in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. It sits alongside Rs 199 prepaid plan which offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 1.5GB daily data.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 1:36 PM IST

Vodafone revises Rs 129 prepaid plan with extra data benefits
Vodafone revises Rs 129 prepaid plan with extra data benefits
