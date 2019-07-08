Vodafone debuted the Rs 139 recharge prepaid plan earlier this year with unlimited calling benefits and 28 days validity. The plan also offered 5GB data throughout the validity period. Now, Vodafone has revised the plan benefits by reducing the data. You now get just 3GB 3G / 4G data, which is 2GB less than before.

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

Once the 3GB limit is crossed, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for further downloads. Alternatively, you can also make a data top-up recharge to get more data. The Vodafone prepaid recharge plan also bundles 300 local and national SMS through the validity period.

Vodafone also has other two other plans in the same price range, one is available for Rs 129 and other for Rs 149. The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 2GB 3G/4G data. It also comes with unlimited local and national calling support. The Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local and national Vodafone-2-Vodafone calls. It also offers 2GB data and 28 days validity.

Competition plans

In comparison, Reliance Jio has Rs 149 prepaid plan where you get 28 days validity along with unlimited local and national calling. The plan also offers 1.5GB daily data, which is not something that Vodafone or Airtel offers. Once the daily limit is hit, you can continue unlimited downloads at reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Airtel, on the other hand, has Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan. It offers 28 days validity, unlimited local and national calling, and 2GB 3G / 4G data. You also get other benefits such as free subscription to Airtel TV where you can watch live TV channels for free, and Wynk music service to stream your favorite songs. The telco also has Rs 145 smart recharge plan where you get 1GB data and 42 days validity. It comes with Rs 145 talktime where local and national calls are charged at 30 paise per minute.