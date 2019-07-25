comscore Vodafone revises Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan to take on Jio
Vodafone revises Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan: A look at data benefits and validity

Vodafone is now matching Reliance Jio with its revised Rs 1,699 prepaid plan and offers more data than Airtel.

  Published: July 25, 2019 2:28 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone recently introduced two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 205 and Rs 225. Now, the operator is revising its prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,699. The revised Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from Vodafone comes after Airtel also revised its Rs 1,699 long-term plan. While the tariff war seems to have eased a bit in the last couple of months, telecom players are not done revising their offerings just yet. With its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, the operator is now offering data benefits of 1.5GB data per day.

If you follow Vodafone then you would have guessed that Vodafone offers similar benefit with its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan as well. This could mean that the company will do away with the higher-priced plan sometime soon. The advantage with Rs 1,699 is that it is a pan-India offering whereas the Rs 1,999 plan was restricted to select circles. The British telecom operator along with Idea Cellular is the leading operator in the country but it has failed to compete with Jio in the same way as Airtel. These new plans could boost the operator’s chances to remain leader in the Indian telecom market.

Vodafone Rs 1,699 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Validity

Vodafone’s Rs 1,699 prepaid plan is not a new offer from the operator. It was introduced last year to take on Jio’s similarly priced long-term plan. While Reliance Jio offered 1.5GB data per day with this plan, Airtel and Vodafone offered only 1GB data per day. The telecom player then introduced Rs 1,999 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB per day for 365 days that matched Jio’s benefits but was expensive.

Now, with the revised plan, Vodafone is offering 1.5GB data per day with its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. Telecom Talk notes that the operator is providing 100MB more data when compared to Airtel’s Rs 1,699 plan. With its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, Vodafone is now offering total data benefit of 547.5GB of data during the entire validity of 365 days. Jio also provides the same benefit while Airtel offers only 511GB of data for 365 days.

Vodafone also offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit with this revised plan. There is also 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Vodafone users also get access to Vodafone Play where they can enjoy streaming music and video content. These benefits are identical to Jio and Airtel. The revised plan mainly adds 0.5GB additional daily data in comparison to that previously offered with this plan.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2019 2:28 PM IST

