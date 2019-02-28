comscore
  • Home
  • Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, and more
News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data, and more

The Rs 129 prepaid recharge from Vodafone offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP.

  • Published: February 28, 2019 10:29 AM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

Facing tough competition from Reliance Jio, incumbent telecom operators have been revising their prepaid plans, and also launching new plans with better benefits. Vodafone recently debuted Rs 119 prepaid plan with voice and data benefits, and now the company has introduced one more prepaid plan priced at Rs 129.

The plan ships with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and free 2,800 local and national SMS (cap of 100 per day). In terms of data benefit, the plan ships with 1.5GB 3G / 4G data, and it has validity of 28 days. As noted by TelecomTalk, this plan is only available in Gujarat, Chennai and some key telecom circles.

Vodafone revises Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid plans; now offers up to 8.4GB additional data

Also Read

Vodafone revises Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid plans; now offers up to 8.4GB additional data

The Rs 119 plan, on the other hand, offers similar benefits, which includes a total of 1GB 3G / 4G data, unlimited local and national calling and 28 days validity. One drawback of the plan is that it does not include any SMS benefit.

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

Also Read

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

For those who have higher data needs could opt for Rs 169 prepaid plan which ships with 1GB daily data at 3G / 4G speeds. Once the daily limit is over, subscribers can continue with high speed data downloads by paying 50p per MB. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan; offers 9GB extra data, unlimited calls and more

Also Read

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan; offers 9GB extra data, unlimited calls and more

Vodafone also recently revised the Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data. The prepaid plan comes with 90 days validity, bundles 100 local and national SMS daily, and unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. With the revision, the plan now comes with 1.5GB daily high-speed data, as opposed to 1.4GB data that it used to offer earlier. Meaning, you get 100MB additional data daily, which adds up to 9GB more data through the validity.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2019 10:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
thumb-img
News
BlackBerry sues Twitter over patent infringement
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 hands-on photo leaked online: Report
thumb-img
News
TikTok app crosses the 1 billion download mark: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
News
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

News

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 set to launch today; expected price, specifications

Most Popular

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits
BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report

News

BSNL discontinues 5 long validity prepaid STVs: Report
Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture

News

Reliance Jio effect: Vodafone Idea, Airtel may team up to for fiber joint venture
Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports

News

Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports
Regulations in last 2 years unduly favored Reliance Jio: Vodafone CEO Nick Read

News

Regulations in last 2 years unduly favored Reliance Jio: Vodafone CEO Nick Read

हिंदी समाचार

आज लॉन्च होने वाले सैमसंग Galaxy A50 की कीमत 19,990 रुपये से होगी शुरू : रिपोर्ट

Realme के CEO ने रियलमी 3 Pro को ट्विटर पर किया टीज, Redmi Note 7 Pro को किया ट्रोल

Samsung भारत में आज लॉन्च करेगी Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, और Galaxy A50, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates
News
Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked

News

Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked
Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update

News

Asus reveals which Zenfone smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update
Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked

News

Vivo iQOO fast charging capabilities leaked
Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits

News

Vodafone Rs 129 prepaid plan launched with voice and data benefits