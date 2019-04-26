Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 5GB data

Vodafone India has been going pretty aggressive with its prepaid plans, and now, the telco has introduced one more prepaid plan priced at Rs 139. The plan offers voice and data benefits to the users with a validity of 28 days. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rs 139 prepaid plan from Vodafone.

As mentioned above, you get voice benefits, which includes unlimited local and national calling to any number in India. The plan also bundles national roaming, and unlimited calling is also applicable when in roaming. Vodafone is also shipping 5GB 2G/3G/4G data with the plan.

Once the data is exhausted, users can continue with high-speed downloads by paying 50p / MB, or opting for any of the data packs that are available out there. As noted by Telecom Talk, it is an open market plan, but available to select users in select circles.

Vodafone also has a bunch of other plans in the same price range. These plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 28 days validity. These include the Rs Rs 129, and Rs 169 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 129 plan ships with 2GB data, whereas the Rs 169 plan ships with 1GB daily data.

Vodafone also recently introduced Rs 16 prepaid plan which offers 1GB data for 24 hours. Being an add-on voucher, you don’t get any voice or data benefits in this plan. The telco also has a plan under Rs 100. Priced at Rs 95, you get Rs 95 worth of talk time, and 500MB of 4G/3G data. Furthermore, the Local/STD calls will be charged to 60 paise per minute, but it does not include any SMS benefits.