comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 5GB data
News

Vodafone Rs 139 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 5GB data

News

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 139. The plan offers a range of benefits such as unlimited local and national calling, and 5GB of 3G / 4G data among others.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone India has been going pretty aggressive with its prepaid plans, and now, the telco has introduced one more prepaid plan priced at Rs 139. The plan offers voice and data benefits to the users with a validity of 28 days. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Rs 139 prepaid plan from Vodafone.

As mentioned above, you get voice benefits, which includes unlimited local and national calling to any number in India. The plan also bundles national roaming, and unlimited calling is also applicable when in roaming. Vodafone is also shipping 5GB 2G/3G/4G data with the plan.

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in April 2019

Also Read

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio in April 2019

Once the data is exhausted, users can continue with high-speed downloads by paying 50p / MB, or opting for any of the data packs that are available out there. As noted by Telecom Talk, it is an open market plan, but available to select users in select circles.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

Vodafone also has a bunch of other plans in the same price range. These plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 28 days validity. These include the Rs Rs 129, and Rs 169 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 129 plan ships with 2GB data, whereas the Rs 169 plan ships with 1GB daily data.

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid ‘Filmy Recharge'; offers 1GB data for 24 hours

Also Read

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid ‘Filmy Recharge'; offers 1GB data for 24 hours

Vodafone also recently introduced Rs 16 prepaid plan which offers 1GB data for 24 hours. Being an add-on voucher, you don’t get any voice or data benefits in this plan. The telco also has a plan under Rs 100. Priced at Rs 95, you get Rs 95 worth of talk time, and 500MB of 4G/3G data. Furthermore, the Local/STD calls will be charged to 60 paise per minute, but it does not include any SMS benefits.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
News
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Gaming

Apex Legends is 'wildly overvalued': Analysts

Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale

Oppo A9 launched in China

News

Oppo A9 launched in China

Honor 8S launched in Russia

News

Honor 8S launched in Russia

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

Realme 3 goes on open sale

Oppo A9 launched in China

Honor 8S launched in Russia

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan
Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai

News

Reliance Jio fastest with 22.2 mbps download speed in February, Vodafone leads in upload: Trai
Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report

News

Reliance Jio's Q4 net profit up by 64.7 percent: Report
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan

News

Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan
Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

News

Non-availability of 4G spectrum keeps BSNL behind its competitors: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Detel ने रिफर्बिश डिवाइसों के बिजनेस में की एंट्री

Realme 3 ओपन सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध, अब खरीदने के लिए नहीं करना होगा इंतजार

Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 3.2 जल्द होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

OnePlus 7 Pro का ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप हुआ टीज

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया Mi Wireless झाड़ू

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 139 prepaid plan
Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks

News

Huawei P Smart Z with pop-up selfie camera leaks
Realme 3 goes on open sale

News

Realme 3 goes on open sale
Oppo A9 launched in China

News

Oppo A9 launched in China
Honor 8S launched in Russia

News

Honor 8S launched in Russia