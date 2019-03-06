Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits

comscore
Airtel and Vodafone will now be offering local, STD and roaming unlimited calling facility along with 100 daily SMSes for 28 days.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 10:18 AM IST
Vodafone and Airtel have revised their Rs 169 prepaid plans with daily data benefits instead of fixed usage. Both telcos previously used to ship 1GB data for the entire validity period of 28 days along with unlimited calls and messages benefits. Now according to TelecomTalk, Vodafone and Airtel have revised Rs 169 plan for their respective prepaid consumers.

After the revision, the Rs 169 plan by Vodafone now offers 1GB data per day, which means 28GB spanning across the 28 days validity period. Similarly, Airtel’s Rs 169 will also offers 1GB data per day instead of 1GB fixed data usage for the entire 28-day validity period. Both operators will offer local, STD and roaming unlimited calling facility along with 100 daily SMSes for 28 days.

Airtel has revised its Rs 99 plan separately. The price of Rs 99 prepaid plan has been increased to Rs 119, and it now offers 1GB fixed data benefit instead of previous 2GB fixed data. Besides price increase and data benefits revision, new Rs 119 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and 300 SMS for the entire validity period. For select users, Airtel will be providing a double validity of 28 days when they recharge from My Airtel app.

Vodafone, on the other hand, recently announced a new Rs 396 prepaid plan similar to Rs 399 plan. The new plan offers Vodafone subscribers unlimited calls without any FUP limit, 1.4GB of regular data and 100 SMS each day. It comes with a validity period of 69 days. In addition, customers will also get free access to the Vodafone Play application, which reportedly offers over 5,000 movies and 300+ Live TV channels.

