Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

As per the operator's official website, the Rs 218 Vodafone plan ships with unlimited local and national calling benefits, 6GB high-speed data allocation.

  • Updated: March 16, 2020 5:10 PM IST
Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans in India. The latest Rs 218, Rs 248 Vodafone recharge plans come with unlimited call benefits, high-speed data, and Zee5 subscription. The company is also giving complimentary access to Vodafone Play. As per the operator’s official website, the Rs 218 Vodafone plan ships with unlimited local and national calling benefits, 6GB high-speed data allocation.

You also get 100 local and national SMS benefits. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. As mentioned above, you also Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with the plan. The Rs 248 Vodafone prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers you 8GB high-speed data allocation. It includes unlimited local and national calling benefits and 100 local and national SMS. This plan will too remain valid for 28 days. It also offers a subscription to services like Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

Coronavirus: How to skip the alert message caller tune on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea

Coronavirus: How to skip the alert message caller tune on Airtel, Jio, Vodafone-Idea

Do note that Vodafone is only offering the Rs 218 and Rs 248 prepaid plans in Delhi and Haryana. Additionally, those Idea Cellular users based in Delhi and Haryana can also use Vodafone’s new prepaid plans. Currently, the telecom operator is offering a total of 22 recharge plans in India, DreamDTH reported.

Besides, Vodafone offering extra 1.5GB daily data with three recharge plans. The move seems to be an attempt to attract more customers. The Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid plans now ship with additional 1.5GB data. So, the Rs 249 Vodafone plan now offers you a total of 84GB data for 84 days. Previously, the same plan was available with a total of 42GB data.

As part of Vodafone Idea’s extra data offer, the Rs 399 prepaid plan will give you a total of 168GB data. With the Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid recharge plan, you will get a total of 252GB data for 84 days. Notably, all the three mentioned plans were previously available with 1.5Gb data. Apart from the extra data benefits, the company is also giving the usual call and SMS benefits too.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 5:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2020 5:10 PM IST

