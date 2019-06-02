Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling launched

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 229 which offers unlimited calling benefits, daily data and more. The Vodafone plan comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data. Once the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for downloading.

The plan also includes a subscription to Vodafone Play where you can watch live TV and stream movies. As reported by Telecom Talk, the plan is only available in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. The plan sits alongside Rs 199 prepaid plan which offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 1.5GB daily data.

Vodafone also recently kicked off free doorstep delivery service for users who are looking for a new 4G connection. It is only available for new prepaid subscribers who recharge with Rs 249 plan. The telco also has a Rs 139 recharge plan which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 5GB of total data. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Talking about the Rs 229 prepaid plan, it will compete with Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. It comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 2GB daily data. This means, over the validity period, users can download up to 56GB data. And once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Even Airtel has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 which offers 28 days validity 2GB daily data and unlimited local and national calling. This means, users can download up to 56GB data through the validity period. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.