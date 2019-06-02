comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling launched
News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling launched

News

The new Vodafone prepaid plan priced at Rs 229 offers unlimited local and national calling along with 2GB daily high-speed 3G/4G data.

  • Published: June 2, 2019 3:35 PM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 229 which offers unlimited calling benefits, daily data and more. The Vodafone plan comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data. Once the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for downloading.

The plan also includes a subscription to Vodafone Play where you can watch live TV and stream movies. As reported by Telecom Talk, the plan is only available in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. The plan sits alongside Rs 199 prepaid plan which offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 1.5GB daily data.

Vodafone also recently kicked off free doorstep delivery service for users who are looking for a new 4G connection. It is only available for new prepaid subscribers who recharge with Rs 249 plan. The telco also has a Rs 139 recharge plan which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 5GB of total data. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Talking about the Rs 229 prepaid plan, it will compete with Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio. It comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 2GB daily data. This means, over the validity period, users can download up to 56GB data. And once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Even Airtel has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 249 which offers 28 days validity 2GB daily data and unlimited local and national calling. This means, users can download up to 56GB data through the validity period. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 2, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
News
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

News

Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Review

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

Most Popular

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

OnePlus 7 hands-on and first impressions

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more

News

Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more
Reliance Jio reportedly cuts down on its staff

News

Reliance Jio reportedly cuts down on its staff
Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

News

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.2 भारत में 6 जून को होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

Redmi K20 का ग्लोबल वेरिएंट Xiaomi Mi 9T के नाम से होगा लॉन्च

Video में देखें कैसे 15 साल के युवा ने 300 रुपये से कम में बना दिए 11 हजार के Apple AirPods

Xiaomi Mi Band को टक्कर देगा Infinix Xband 3, Flipkart पर कल से होगी सेल शुरू

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 की पहली रियल लाइफ इमेज ऑनलाइन लीक, टचस्क्रीन टेक्नोलॉजी से होगा लैस

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
News
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019
Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

News

Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019