Vodafone has revised its Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan. The same plan now offers 2.5GB data on a daily basis. This Vodafone prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Earlier, the Rs 255 plan was available with 2GB data per day option. Comparatively, Reliance Jio‘s Rs 199 prepaid plan offers users 2GB data per day. There is also a Rs 299 Reliance prepaid recharge plan, which ships with 3GB data per day. Bharti Airtel‘s Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day option.

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan details

As mentioned above, with Vodafone’s Rs 255 plan, you will get 2.5GB data on a daily basis. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. You also get Vodafone Play subscription on purchase of this plan, Telecom Talk reports. The Rs 255 Vodafone plan is overall offering 70GB of data benefit to the customers on a monthly basis.

Airtel Rs 299 recharge plan

A few weeks ago, Airtel introduced its Rs 299 prepaid plan, which ships with 2.5GB daily data. Furthermore, for the same price, the telecom company is also offering free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 to the customers. This is something that Vodafone’s Rs 255 plan doesn’t offer. Moreover, you also get unlimited voice call benefits and 100 SMSes per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days, similar to the Vodafone plan.

Vodafone Rs 255 vs Reliance Jio Rs 198 recharge plan

Notably, Reliance Jio offers either 2GB or 3GB daily data prepaid plans. Currently, the telecom company is not offering any plan with 2.5GB daily data like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. However, Reliance Jio offers users much more affordable prepaid plans. The company is offering the 2GB data plan for Rs 198, whereas Vodafone and Airtel are shipping 2GB daily data plans for Rs 229 and Rs 249 respectively.

On the purchase of the Reliance Jio’s Rs 198 prepaid plan, you will get a total of 56GB high-speed data for 28 days. Once the data gets exhausted, the speed will drop to 64Kbps. You also get unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS on a daily basis. The company is even offering complimentary subscription to its Jio app.