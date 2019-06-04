Vodafone Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data launched

Vodafone has gone highly aggressive with its prepaid and postpaid plans for over the past one year. In fact, Vodafone has been revising its prepaid plans with added benefits, and introducing new ones too. The latest is the Rs 299 prepaid plan which has been introduced keeping long-term users in mind.

The plan comes with 70 days validity, and benefits include unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also comes with 1,000 free SMS that can be used throughout the validity. Vodafone has also bundled 3GB of high-speed 3G / 4G data that is valid for 70 days. Once the data is exhausted, users will be charged at 50paise per MB. Users can also opt for add on data packs, such as the Rs 98 recharge that offers 6GB data for 28 days, or Rs 49 pack that offers 3GB data for 49 days.

The Vodafone Rs 299 plan will compete with Rs 299 plan from Airtel which comes with 2.5GB daily data, but offers just 28 days validity. The plan also bundles unlimited local and national calling. Reliance Jio also has a plan priced at Rs 299 which offers unlimited local and national calling, 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days.

Coming back to Vodafone, the telco recently launched Rs 229 prepaid recharge which offers unlimited calling benefits without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data. Once the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for downloading. The plan is only available in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. It sits alongside Rs 199 prepaid plan which offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 1.5GB daily data.

Vodafone also has a Rs 139 recharge plan which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 5GB of total data. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.