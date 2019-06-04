comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data launched
News

Vodafone Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data launched

News

Vodafone India’s new Rs 299 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and national calling along with 3GB 3G/4G data, and other benefits. Here’s all you need to know.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 2:56 PM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

Vodafone has gone highly aggressive with its prepaid and postpaid plans for over the past one year. In fact, Vodafone has been revising its prepaid plans with added benefits, and introducing new ones too. The latest is the Rs 299 prepaid plan which has been introduced keeping long-term users in mind.

The plan comes with 70 days validity, and benefits include unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also comes with 1,000 free SMS that can be used throughout the validity. Vodafone has also bundled 3GB of high-speed 3G / 4G data that is valid for 70 days. Once the data is exhausted, users will be charged at 50paise per MB. Users can also opt for add on data packs, such as the Rs 98 recharge that offers 6GB data for 28 days, or Rs 49 pack that offers 3GB data for 49 days.

The Vodafone Rs 299 plan will compete with Rs 299 plan from Airtel which comes with 2.5GB daily data, but offers just 28 days validity. The plan also bundles unlimited local and national calling. Reliance Jio also has a plan priced at Rs 299 which offers unlimited local and national calling, 3GB daily data and a validity of 28 days.

Coming back to Vodafone, the telco recently launched Rs 229 prepaid recharge which offers unlimited calling benefits without any FUP, 100 free SMS daily and 2GB daily data. Once the 2GB daily limit is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB for downloading. The plan is only available in Mumbai, Delhi and Rajasthan. It sits alongside Rs 199 prepaid plan which offers 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 100 free SMS daily and 1.5GB daily data.

Vodafone also has a Rs 139 recharge plan which comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling and 5GB of total data. The plan also includes 100 free local and national SMS daily.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 2:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week

Oppo K1 price dropped in India

Deals

Oppo K1 price dropped in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week

Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

News

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount
Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

News

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola भारत में 20 जून को 'premium' smartphone को करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi 12 जून को लॉन्च करेगा Mi 9T स्मार्टफोन

15 जून को भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है Samsung Galaxy A80, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 की हुई घोषणा

इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर वाले Oppo K1 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, जानें नई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling and more
Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones get June 2019 security patch
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch set for June 11
Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week
Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

News

Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019