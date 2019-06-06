comscore Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more
News

Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more

News

Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan will come with 180-day validity and 6GB data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls along with 1800 SMS messages.

  • Published: June 6, 2019 5:00 PM IST
vodafone-partner-walmart

Vodafone has launched a new long-term prepaid plan to take on its rivals. Priced at Rs 599, the Vodafone prepaid plan comes with 180 days (six months) validity. The plan also offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Subscribers also get free 1,800 local and national SMS throughout the validity.

Talking about data, the Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan includes 6GB 3G/4G data. Once the data is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB. Users can also make top-up data recharges to get more data. The plan was first reported by TelecomTalk. However, this plan is not for people who want exhaustive data. Vodafone seems to be aiming at the Rs 597 prepaid plan by Airtel.

Taking a look at recent announcements by Vodafone, it appears that the company is aiming at refreshing its prepaid offer lineup to ensure that it is competitive against its rivals including Airtel, Jio, and others.

Subscribers will get free access to Live TV, movies and TV shows on the Vodafone Play app as part of the plan. The report revealed that the offer is only available in select markets, but anyone in those markets can opt for this offer. Talking about the competition, the Rs 597 prepaid plan by Airtel offers similar benefits including 6GB 4G or 3G data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 300 SMS messages per month for a period of 168 days.

Vodafone Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data launched

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 299 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 3GB data launched

With the exception of a shorter validity period, the Airtel plan also offers some add-ons including Norton Mobile Security, Airtel TV premium subscription, free Wynk Music subscription, and the 4G device cashback. Moving back to Vodafone, this Rs 599 prepaid offer comes just days after the company launched its Rs 299 prepaid plan and a Rs 229 prepaid plan in the market. The Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with 70-day validity, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with a total of 3GB data and 1000 SMS messages.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 6, 2019 5:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
News
Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

Black Shark 2 gaming performance

Gaming

Black Shark 2 gaming performance

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Sponsored

Most Popular

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 360-degrees renders leaked

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15
How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC

News

How to watch India vs South Africa Live on mobile or PC
Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free

News

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free
Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

News

Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने Mi.com पर शुरू की Express Delivery, एक दिन में डिलीवर हो जाएगा प्रॉडक्ट

Vodafone ने पेश किया नया 599 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहे हैं अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ बहुत से बेनिफिट्स

Huawei Maimang 8 स्मार्टफोन triple cameras और 6GB RAM के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile को मिलने वाला है Team Death Match मोड, जानें क्या खास है इस मोड में

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Cardinal Red वेरिएंट में लॉन्च

News

Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
News
Vivo Z-series to soon launch in India
Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched

News

Nokia 2.2 budget Android One smartphone launched
Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 360-degrees renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 360-degrees renders leaked