Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan launched with unlimited calling, 6GB data and more

Vodafone has launched a new long-term prepaid plan to take on its rivals. Priced at Rs 599, the Vodafone prepaid plan comes with 180 days (six months) validity. The plan also offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Subscribers also get free 1,800 local and national SMS throughout the validity.

Talking about data, the Vodafone Rs 599 prepaid plan includes 6GB 3G/4G data. Once the data is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB. Users can also make top-up data recharges to get more data. The plan was first reported by TelecomTalk. However, this plan is not for people who want exhaustive data. Vodafone seems to be aiming at the Rs 597 prepaid plan by Airtel.

Taking a look at recent announcements by Vodafone, it appears that the company is aiming at refreshing its prepaid offer lineup to ensure that it is competitive against its rivals including Airtel, Jio, and others.

Subscribers will get free access to Live TV, movies and TV shows on the Vodafone Play app as part of the plan. The report revealed that the offer is only available in select markets, but anyone in those markets can opt for this offer. Talking about the competition, the Rs 597 prepaid plan by Airtel offers similar benefits including 6GB 4G or 3G data, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, and 300 SMS messages per month for a period of 168 days.

With the exception of a shorter validity period, the Airtel plan also offers some add-ons including Norton Mobile Security, Airtel TV premium subscription, free Wynk Music subscription, and the 4G device cashback. Moving back to Vodafone, this Rs 599 prepaid offer comes just days after the company launched its Rs 299 prepaid plan and a Rs 229 prepaid plan in the market. The Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with 70-day validity, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with a total of 3GB data and 1000 SMS messages.