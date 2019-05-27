Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at just Rs 499, here’s how to avail

After price vs data war, telcos are not leaving any stone unturned to retain subscribers, and add new ones too. Continuing to have fierce competition with Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone is offering 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime membership to its users. Called Amazon Prime for Youth offer, it will be offered by Vodafone in collaboration with Amazon India.

The Youth Offer will allow Vodafone prepaid users aged between 18 and 24 to avail Amazon Prime subscription for a year at half the price. It is important to note that the offer will be applicable only for Vodafone’s prepaid customers and postpaid users falling in the age group of 18 to 24, and users above 24 years will not be able to avail the same.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme smartphones are made

Vodafone says, on its website, that when its prepaid subscribers between the age of 18 and 24, purchase Amazon Prime subscription, they will get 50 percent discount on the total price. Vodafone already offers Prime subscription for free to its postpaid subscribers who have plans starting at Rs 399. The Prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month but annual subscription is discounted to Rs 999. Vodafone’s Amazon Prime for Youth should make the annual subscription available to young prepaid users at around Rs 499.

How to avail Amazon Prime for Youth at Rs 499

New prepaid subscribers who fulfil the age criteria must download the My Vodafone app and tap on the banner that will be seen on the front screen of the application. Also, if you are already an Amazon Prime member, you will not be able to avail the offer.

Amazon Prime Membership: The benefits

Amazon’s Prime membership is a service where customers get access to a number of features at a discounted rate. The key reason to get Prime membership has always been free one day and two day delivery on orders fulfilled by Amazon. One-day delivery generally costs Rs 100 when you want to get a product dispatched immediately. Apart from fast delivery, Amazon Prime also gives access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early preview to deals during Amazon’s Prime day and Great Indian sale.