comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at just Rs 499, here’s how to avail
News

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at just Rs 499, here’s how to avail

News

Vodafone has introduced Youth offer where Amazon Prime membership can be availed at just Rs 499. But there is a small catch.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 6:01 PM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

After price vs data war, telcos are not leaving any stone unturned to retain subscribers, and add new ones too. Continuing to have fierce competition with Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone is offering 50 percent discount on Amazon Prime membership to its users. Called Amazon Prime for Youth offer, it will be offered by Vodafone in collaboration with Amazon India.

The Youth Offer will allow Vodafone prepaid users aged between 18 and 24 to avail Amazon Prime subscription for a year at half the price. It is important to note that the offer will be applicable only for Vodafone’s prepaid customers and postpaid users falling in the age group of 18 to 24, and users above 24 years will not be able to avail the same.

Watch: Realme Factory Visit: How Realme smartphones are made

Vodafone says, on its website, that when its prepaid subscribers between the age of 18 and 24, purchase Amazon Prime subscription, they will get 50 percent discount on the total price. Vodafone already offers Prime subscription for free to its postpaid subscribers who have plans starting at Rs 399. The Prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month but annual subscription is discounted to Rs 999. Vodafone’s Amazon Prime for Youth should make the annual subscription available to young prepaid users at around Rs 499.

How to avail Amazon Prime for Youth at Rs 499

New prepaid subscribers who fulfil the age criteria must download the My Vodafone app and tap on the banner that will be seen on the front screen of the application. Also, if you are already an Amazon Prime member, you will not be able to avail the offer.

Amazon Prime Membership: The benefits

Amazon’s Prime membership is a service where customers get access to a number of features at a discounted rate. The key reason to get Prime membership has always been free one day and two day delivery on orders fulfilled by Amazon. One-day delivery generally costs Rs 100 when you want to get a product dispatched immediately. Apart from fast delivery, Amazon Prime also gives access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early preview to deals during Amazon’s Prime day and Great Indian sale.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 6:01 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup
News
Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Review

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Edition 30 launched

News

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Edition 30 launched

BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

News

BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

News

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Jabra Elite 85h Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount

Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Edition 30 launched

BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India slashed

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India slashed
OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone

News

OnePlus 7 Pro is the fastest selling ultra-premium smartphone
Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India

Deals

Huawei Week Sale on Amazon India
TCL TV Days on Amazon India: Top Deals

Deals

TCL TV Days on Amazon India: Top Deals
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

हिंदी समाचार

Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ Xiaomi का Redmi K20 स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई कुछ मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale : Redmi 6, Mi A2, Poco F1 और कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला Oppo Reno Z स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी ने दुनिया भर में 129 दिनों में बेचे Redmi Note 7 सीरीज के एक करोड़ डिवाइसेस

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount
News
Vodafone Youth Offer: Get Amazon Prime membership at 50% discount
Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup

News

Asus launches refreshed VivoBook and ZenBook lineup
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Edition 30 launched

News

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo and ZenBook Edition 30 launched
BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period

News

BSNL discounts Rs 899 prepaid plan for limited period
Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

News

Black Shark 2 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?