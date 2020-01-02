German automobile maker Volkswagen has just revealed a prototype for its new charging robot. That’s right, the company recently showcased its vision for a charging robot that will navigate the parking garage. This robot will move on its own to find electric vehicles (EVs) and charge them. It is likely to eliminate the need for a specific EV charging spot or a specific section with fixed chargers. As per the announcement, the robot will likely attach itself with a “battery wagon” at the base station. Once that is done, it can deliver “a combined” charge of 50kW to the vehicle on request.

Volkswagen charging robot details

Talking about the on-demand 50kW charge, it is unclear how one can request it. An EV owner will likely use a smartphone app or a smart grid. 50kW is not really enough for a full recharge for most EVs. However, it is enough for a user to reach home. The robot will come with ultrasonic sensors, cameras, and laser scanners. All these sensors will allow these robots to navigate parking areas and then find the charging port of the car. Multiple robots can operate in a single garage or parking spot to charge multiple EVs at the same time.

The company is “yet” to decide on a release date for these Volkswagen charging robots. As per the information available, the roll-out will depend on several factors including the ability to recognize and use different ports. Any attempt to limit these bots to Volkswagen-made cars will likely kill an otherwise cool idea.

Such companion robots are likely to help EVs gain dominance in the market. They will likely help the current parking area or garage owners to easily upgrading their existing properties. In addition, these will also likely combat the issue of extremely limited charging sports in current parking lots or garages.