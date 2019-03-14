Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

Vu has announced new premium Android 4K TV range in India. The company was the first to introduce smart TVs based on Android TV platform in the country and is now expanding that lineup further. The company has launched four new Android TVs in India with screen size of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inches. All the four new TVs from the company run Android 8.o Oreo and come with features such as Dolby Audio and ActiVoice Remote and offer direct access to Google Play, YouTube and other video-on-demand platforms.

“Vu is on a mission to completely revolutionize the video viewing experience by orchestrating the perfect confluence of innovation and technology. The Premium Android 4K TV range is in line with the same vision, extending to our customers a host of ultramodern features that are also easy on the pocket. We are confident that Vu’s Premium Android TVs, much like its predecessors, will emerge as a chart-topper in the market,” said Devita Saraf, CEO & Design Head, Vu TV.

All the four new TVs from Vu also support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K upscaling, the company said in a statement. The Vu Premium Android TV range also comes preloaded with certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5 and Hungama. The TV relies on Vu ActiveVoice remote that offers voice assistance and direct access to smart devices. The voice remote can also be used to search for digital content using voice.

The company says these televisions launched today adapts standard and HD broadcasts in ultra HD format by enhacing the detail. The 43-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV is priced at Rs 43,000 while the 50-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV is priced at Rs 51,000. The 55-inch and 65-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV are priced at Rs 59,000 and Rs 1,10,000 respectively. These new televisions are available via both online as well as offline retail channels.