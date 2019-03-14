comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
News

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

News

Vu now has four new TVs on Android platform starting at Rs 43,000.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 8:53 PM IST
Vu 43-inch TV main

Vu has announced new premium Android 4K TV range in India. The company was the first to introduce smart TVs based on Android TV platform in the country and is now expanding that lineup further. The company has launched four new Android TVs in India with screen size of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inches. All the four new TVs from the company run Android 8.o Oreo and come with features such as Dolby Audio and ActiVoice Remote and offer direct access to Google Play, YouTube and other video-on-demand platforms.

“Vu is on a mission to completely revolutionize the video viewing experience by orchestrating the perfect confluence of innovation and technology. The Premium Android 4K TV range is in line with the same vision, extending to our customers a host of ultramodern features that are also easy on the pocket. We are confident that Vu’s Premium Android TVs, much like its predecessors, will emerge as a chart-topper in the market,” said Devita Saraf, CEO & Design Head, Vu TV.

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India: Here is how much it costs

Also Read

Xiaomi's 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 Pro gets price cut in India: Here is how much it costs

All the four new TVs from Vu also support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K upscaling, the company said in a statement. The Vu Premium Android TV range also comes preloaded with certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5 and Hungama. The TV relies on Vu ActiveVoice remote that offers voice assistance and direct access to smart devices. The voice remote can also be used to search for digital content using voice.

Watch: Oppo 10x lossless zoom first look

The company says these televisions launched today adapts standard and HD broadcasts in ultra HD format by enhacing the detail. The 43-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV is priced at Rs 43,000 while the 50-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV is priced at Rs 51,000. The 55-inch and 65-inch Vu Premium Android 4K TV are priced at Rs 59,000 and Rs 1,10,000 respectively. These new televisions are available via both online as well as offline retail channels.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 8:53 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
News
Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

News

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched

News

Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

News

Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

Most Popular

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched

Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

Telegram gains 3 million users while Facebook and its services went down

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features

News

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart
Amazon kicks off TV sale with up to 45 percent off value, discounts, exchange offers and more

Deals

Amazon kicks off TV sale with up to 45 percent off value, discounts, exchange offers and more
iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more

Deals

iFFALCON TV Days: Flipkart to offer its 55-inch 4K Google-certified TV for Rs 37,999 and more
Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale kicks off: Offers detailed

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm ने लॉन्च की मोबाइल बैंकिंग ऐप Payments Bank, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

हुवावे ने ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप वाले Nova 4e को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

म्यूजिक के साथ फेसबुक पोस्टकर सकेंगे यूजर्स, कंपनी ने की म्यूजिक लेवल के साथ पार्टनर्शिप

वायरल कंटेंट पर कंट्रोल के लिए और प्रभावी कदम उठाएगा व्हॉट्सएप इंडिया

सबसे सस्ते ऑप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Oppo F11 Pro की सेल कल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
News
Vu announces four new Premium Android 4K TV: Price, Features
Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

News

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system
Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched

News

Asus Zenfone Max Shot and Zenfone Max Plus M2 launched
Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India

News

Oppo A1K with MediaTek Helio P22, 2GB RAM set to launch soon in India
Telegram gains 3 million users while Facebook and its services went down

News

Telegram gains 3 million users while Facebook and its services went down