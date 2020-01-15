comscore Daily News Wrap: Vu Cinema TV, Huawei P40 Pro rumors | BGR India
Vu Cinema TV launch, Amazon's $1 billion investment, Huawei P40 Pro rumors, and more: Daily News Wrap

Amazon will invest $1 billion in Indian SMBs and help them export $10 billion worth of goods by 2025. Check out all the other top tech news of the day.

  January 15, 2020 9:01 PM IST
Honor Vision smart TV

Today was definitely not a slow day in the world of technology. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is in India and he made a big announcement. Bezos said that Amazon will invest $1 billion in Indian SMBs and also help export $10 billion worth of goods by 2025. The announcement came as he received retaliation from these small business owners in the country. Let us know what you think about Amazon and its eccentric CEO in the comments. However, here is all the other big news in the world of technology.

Check out top news of the day

Flipkart takes on Amazon with Republic Day sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced its own Republic Day sale to challenge Amazon India. The sale is being held from January 19 to January 22 and customers can expect to see big discounts across categories. Flipkart Plus can get deals early starting at 8:00PM on January 18. Check out the top deals expected by clicking on this link.

News: Huawei P40 Pro might have a 52MP camera

Huawei P40 Pro, the successor to P30 Pro, is expected to launch sometime in March or April. Ahead of the launch, the details of the device have started to leak. There are reports that Huawei will unveil a ceramic version of the device inspired by Samsung. It is also tipped to feature a quad curved display with no notch and a 52-megapixel main camera. The real question, however, is whether it will support Google apps.

News: Vu Cinema TV launched in India

Vu has launched three new TVs as part of its Cinema TV lineup. These new TVs come with Pixelium Glass technology and are available starting at Rs 26,999. Vu says its Cinema TV aims to bring cinema-level experience to the living room. The TVs also offer upscaling technology for OTT applications. It will be available for purchase starting January 18 via Amazon India and offline stores.

Vu Cinema TV with 40W built-in speaker launched in India: Screen size, Price and Features

Vu Cinema TV with 40W built-in speaker launched in India: Screen size, Price and Features

Honor to expand its product portfolio

After launching Honor 9X and Magic Watch 2, Huawei’s e-brand plans to bring other portfolio devices to India. The company is particularly looking to launch laptops and smart TVs in the country. With the new products, Honor wants to offer a broad range of devices in a country dominated by smartphones.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 9:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 15, 2020 9:01 PM IST

