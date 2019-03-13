comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart
News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu's big screen 65-inch Premium Android 4K TV is the most costly of the lot with price tag of Rs 110,000.

  • Published: March 13, 2019 5:25 PM IST
vu-premium-android-4k-tv-1

Vu is expanding its premium TV product lineup in India. The company is bringing four new Android 4K TV models ranging between 43-inch screen size to 55-inch screen. The first of the four 4K televisions will be a 43-inch Android 4K TV. Vu will launch the rest of the lineup of 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch TVs later.

The company has listed all four televisions on its website with price. The 43-inch Premium Android 4K TV will be made available for Rs 43,000. The 50-inch and 55-inch TV models have been priced at Rs 51,000 and Rs 59,000 respectively. Vu’s big screen 65-inch Premium Android 4K TV is the most costly of the lot with pricing of Rs 110,000.

Vu launches 100-inch 4K QLED TV in India

Also Read

Vu launches 100-inch 4K QLED TV in India

“Vu Premium Android 4K TV comes with Dolby vision & HDR 10 technology which enhances details of dark and bright areas for maximizing the contrast and colour accuracy to your Video on Demand, Set top Box or USB content. This next generation Premium Android 4K TV is engineered for perfect upscaling, smooth motion ratio, MPEG Noise Reduction, Adaptive Contrast and Gamma Correction to deliver an astonishing cinema experience in 4K. The UHD certified resolution, HDR technology, and Sports mode upscales all your content by adding more detail,” noted Vu on its website.

These Android 4K TVs are built with Titanium grey material, and boat OD22 slim design of this next generation, claims Vu. It carries “Vu ActiVoice Remote” with direct access keys for YouTube and Google Play and video-on-demand (VOD). These are based on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo OS, so enables access to the entire Google ecosystem, like Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies and certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5, Hungama, and more.

Watch Video: Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV First Look

In addition to Vu’s official site, Flipkart’s promo page is also live for these Android 4K TVs, although it mentions the starting price as Rs 30,999, so we will have to wait for the official unveiling.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 5:25 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline
Gaming
Apex Legends to reveal battle pass soon, 8 new characters reportedly in the pipeline
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart
Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how

Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 can be purchased for as low as Rs 16,499 on Flipkart, here's how
Flipkart discount on tablets: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A and others deals

Deals

Flipkart discount on tablets: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A and others deals
Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1

Deals

Realme announces Holi Days offers; discounts, deals on Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1
Realme 3 next sale on March 19

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 19

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Huawei P30 Pro की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस, ये होंगी खूबियां

Poco Days सेल: शाओमी Poco F1 पर मिल रहा है 3,500 रुपये की बंपर डिस्काउंट

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किया लॉन्गटर्म वाला Flexi Annual plan, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

एयरटेल ने अपने 4G Hotspot प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब 399 रुपये से होती है शुरुआत

गूगल ने बंद किया मैसेंजिंग ऐप Allo, ऐसे डाउनलोड करें अपनी चैट, फोटो और वीडियो

News

Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility
News
Firefox Send is a new free file transfer service promising secure data transfer facility
Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

News

Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices
SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message

News

SBI warns customers against malicious WhatsApp message
Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

News

Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart
Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat

News

Facebook's messaging ambitions amount to much more than chat