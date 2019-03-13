Vu launches Android 4K TV range at starting Rs 30,999; sale starts tomorrow on Flipkart

Vu is expanding its premium TV product lineup in India. The company is bringing four new Android 4K TV models ranging between 43-inch screen size to 55-inch screen. The first of the four 4K televisions will be a 43-inch Android 4K TV. Vu will launch the rest of the lineup of 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch TVs later.

The company has listed all four televisions on its website with price. The 43-inch Premium Android 4K TV will be made available for Rs 43,000. The 50-inch and 55-inch TV models have been priced at Rs 51,000 and Rs 59,000 respectively. Vu’s big screen 65-inch Premium Android 4K TV is the most costly of the lot with pricing of Rs 110,000.

“Vu Premium Android 4K TV comes with Dolby vision & HDR 10 technology which enhances details of dark and bright areas for maximizing the contrast and colour accuracy to your Video on Demand, Set top Box or USB content. This next generation Premium Android 4K TV is engineered for perfect upscaling, smooth motion ratio, MPEG Noise Reduction, Adaptive Contrast and Gamma Correction to deliver an astonishing cinema experience in 4K. The UHD certified resolution, HDR technology, and Sports mode upscales all your content by adding more detail,” noted Vu on its website.

These Android 4K TVs are built with Titanium grey material, and boat OD22 slim design of this next generation, claims Vu. It carries “Vu ActiVoice Remote” with direct access keys for YouTube and Google Play and video-on-demand (VOD). These are based on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo OS, so enables access to the entire Google ecosystem, like Play Store, Google Games, Google Movies and certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5, Hungama, and more.

In addition to Vu’s official site, Flipkart’s promo page is also live for these Android 4K TVs, although it mentions the starting price as Rs 30,999, so we will have to wait for the official unveiling.