comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500
News

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500

News

Vu has brought next generation Vu Pixelight TV range and new Vu UltraSmart televisions in different screen sizes.

  • Published: April 4, 2019 3:35 PM IST
Vu UltraSmart TV

Vu today launched another range of Premium Android TVs starting at Rs 14,500 in India. This comes right after Vu’s last month launched Premium Android 4K TV lineup for online at Flipkart. Now the company has brought next generation Vu Pixelight TV range and new Vu UltraSmart televisions for the consumers in the country.

It brings Vu VOD Upscaler Technology, VOD picture and improved sound quality in all new range of televisions. The company has developed its proprietary upscaling technology that combines multiple advanced machine learning algorithms working in parallel with DSP (digital signal processor) to provide the best video/audio playback for VOD content, reads press statement.

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 with Android OS, 4K UHD display

Also Read

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000 with Android OS, 4K UHD display

“The revolutionary VOD Upscaler technology has been in development for more than 3 years, with 107 man years of engineering effort to create it. Vu makes television for the new- age consumer who wants to experience detailed picture quality and sound clarity, beautiful aesthetics and a world of content. Having customer- centric approach has led Vu to the unwavering loyalty of the customers- high net worth individuals and young professionals,” Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO, Vu.

There will be four new Vu Pixelight TVs in the ‘Next Generation’. Consumers will get 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TV options in the new Vu Pixelight TV range. It comes with a Pixelight Remote with 4 Hotkeys to instantly access built in apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and more. The Vu Pixelight TVs add built-in Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for improved sound experience.

Watch Video: Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV First Look

The 43-inch Vu Pixelight TV has been priced at Rs 30,000, where as the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models are priced at Rs 39,000, Rs 42,000, and Rs 66,000 respectively.

The company has also launched the Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV range in 32-inch,43-inch and 49-inch display sizes. It also comes loaded with licensed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps. Vu has included a ‘High Bright Panel’ and built in Dolby, DBX-TV audio in this range. The 32-inch Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV comes at Rs 14,500. The 40-inch Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV can be purchased at Rs 21,000 and the 49-inch model at Rs 31,000.

  • Published Date: April 4, 2019 3:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers
News
Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers
Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

News

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

News

OnePlus 6T custom ROMs with working in-display fingerprint scanner are coming soon

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500

News

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

Deals

'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent
iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM

News

iFFALCON 55-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV sale today at 12PM
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000
Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

News

Huawei reportedly set to launch its first TV in April 2019; aim to sell 10 million units

हिंदी समाचार

'54 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर्स का डाटा पब्लिक सर्वर पर हुआ लीक'

Airtel अपने ब्रॉडबैंड यूजर्स को फ्री में दे रहा है 1000GB डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

TAGG Flex Review : कॉम्पैक्ट साइज और साउंड क्वॉलिटी की शानदार मिक्सिंग

TikTok को बैन करने की तैयारी में कोर्ट, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा है बुरा असर

Mi Fan Festival 2019 : फ्री में खेलें Fun & Furious रेसिंग गेम और जीतें लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन

News

Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500
News
Vu launches next generation Pixelight TV range, UltraSmart televisions at starting Rs 14,500
Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

News

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked
Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000

News

Top smartphones with triple cameras under Rs 25,000
Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers

News

Facebook app by Cultura Colectiva exposed over 540 million record on Amazon's cloud servers
Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone

News

Google Duplex expands to more Android phones and Apple iPhone