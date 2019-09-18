Vu UltraAndroid Smart TV launched; will be available via Amazon India

It is raining Android TVs in the Indian market. After Motorola and Xiaomi, Vu has joined the Android TV party with UltraAndroid TV range. The company says the new Vu UltraAndroid Smart TV range is not just an ordinary television set. It is being described as a complete entertainment package and offers access to Google services. With the new UltraAndroid TV range, Vu is further strengthening its presence in the online retail segment.

Vu UltraAndroid TV: Price, Features and Availability

The range of Vu UltraAndroid Smart TV will be available online via Amazon India. It will go on sale starting September 28, 2019 exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The non-Prime members will be able to buy the television from September 29, 2019. In other words, the TV will go on sale for all consumers during Amazon Great Indian Festival. Vu Televisions is not providing details of various screen sizes and price just yet but we should know more before they go on sale.

Vu is one of the largest-selling TV brands across e-commerce platforms and claims to be a leader in the 4K segment. “Over the years, Vu Televisions has revolutionised the video viewing experience for their consumers with a perfect mix of innovation and technology. Our consumers comprise primarily of the young, educated India whose preferences are constantly evolving,” Devita Saraf, Chairman, Vu Televisions said, in a statement.

The company says Vu UltraAndroid Smart TV range comes with Pure Prism Grade High Brightness Panel. It also includes Adaptive Contrast mechanism to maintain perfect color accuracy. It comes with 8GB of internal storage to run all Google services and access apps from Play Store. Powered by Android TV 9 Pie, the TV offers ActiVoice as a search interface.

The remote comes with HotKeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube and Google Play. The TV comes with built-in Google Chromecast to cast movies, shows and photos from Android, iOS, Mac or Windows device. The TV also comes with built-in Dolby and DTS Surround Sound Technologies. It includes built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and will compete against TVs from Xiaomi, Motorola, Thomson and others.