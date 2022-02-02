Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There’s good news for you

Union Budget 2022 – 2023 had a lot of announcements around the world of technology. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new avenues for youths who wish to make a career in gaming or animation in the country. Also Read - Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

In the budget speech, FM announced the creation of a new task force to look at ways to build domestic capacity and serve the global demand in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC) sector.

Sitharaman believes that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC) sector will have vast opportunities for the youths and also create new jobs for the younger generation.

So, if you want to build a career in gaming, comics, animation, or other related fields, India may become the ideal country for you in the years to come.

Last year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said that AVGC is growing at 9 percent and expected to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore (around 13.5 percent) in the next two years, by 2024. Goyal had also said that the sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”.

Budget 2022: Key announcements

In addition, the finance minister announced the rollout of e-passports for all eligible citizens of the country between 2022 – 2023. She also imposed a 30 percent tax on profits made through virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrency, NFT, among others. This came as a disappointment for the crypto investors in the country. The government hasn’t introduced the Crypto bill yet.

Sitharaman also announced the introduction of Digital currency in 2022 – 2023. Additionally, FM announced details related to 5G auction in the country and the network rollout.

Duty concession on mobile parts such as camera lenses and chargers and more is also been announced at the Budget 2022 – 23. While this indicates that smartphone prices in India may come down, that’s not what industry experts believe. As per experts, due to supply chain constraints, the duty concession may not impact smartphone prices as much.