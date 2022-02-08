comscore Warning for millions of Google Chrome users: Update browser immediately
News

Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

News

CERT-In said that the Google Chrome versions prior to 98.0.4758.80 are affected by the vulnerabilities. It recommended users update their Chrome browser to the latest version immediately.

Google Chrome

Image: Pixabay

The Indian government warned millions of Google Chrome users of multiple vulnerabilities in the browser. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recently issued an advisory that recommended updating the Chrome browser to avoid getting victimized by cyberattacks. CERT-In categorized the severity of the issues as “high”. Also Read - Airtel is investing Rs 1.17 lakh crore in India: Here’s what it plans to do

CERT-In explained that the vulnerabilities could have allowed hackers to gain access to users’ systems with the help of an arbitrary code. The tech giant said that these vulnerabilities were fixed in the Chrome 98 version earlier this month. “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” CERT-In stated in its official advisory. Also Read - Google Chrome logo is changing after 8 years, for good

Google Chrome update

The agency highlighted that the Google Chrome versions prior to 98.0.4758.80 are affected by the vulnerabilities. It recommended users update their Chrome browser to the latest version immediately. Also Read - Google introduces free Workspace plan: Here’s all you need to know about it

“These vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Use after free in Safe Browsing, Reader Mode, Web Search, Thumbnail Tab, Strip, Screen Capture, Window Dialogue, Payments, Extensions, Accessibility, and Cast; Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE; Inappropriate implementation in Full-Screen Mode, Scroll, Extensions Platform, and Pointer Lock; Type Confusion in V8; Policy bypass in COOP and Out of bounds memory access in V8,” the advisory stated.

How to update

Google released Chrome 98 with 27 security fixes for Windows, macOS, and Linux users last month. At the time of announcing the new Chrome version, the tech giant said that it will not share bug details until most users do not update their Chrome browser. “We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the company said.

Chrome browser usually gets updated automatically in the background. To manually update the web browser, head over to the “About Google Chrome” option. Once the update is downloaded, users will need to relaunch the browser to have the latest version completely installed.

  Published Date: February 8, 2022 6:19 PM IST

