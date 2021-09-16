comscore Watch IPL, T20 World Cup matches livestream for free: New Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar
IPL, T20 World Cup livestream: Airtel’s new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription brings over 100,000 hours of engaging content, LIVE coverage of major global sporting events including upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup 2021.

Airtel

Airtel launched three new prepaid recharge plans with free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan earlier this month. These new plans are worth Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 2798. In addition to free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, all three recharge plans offer Apollo 24/7 Circle 3 months membership, Free courses from Shaw Academy, unlimited calls to any network in India and more. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 499, Rs 888, Rs 2599 prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB of free data

With these plans Airtel users can avail free unlimited access to Disney+ Hotstar library consisting of over 100,000 hours of engaging content, LIVE coverage of major global sporting events including upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup. Also Read - Airtel Rs 119 data pack introduced: Check benefits, validity and more

These plans also bring exclusive new Hotstar Specials series in up to eight local languages, blockbuster film releases under the Hotstar Multiplex banner, access to STAR India network’s serials before their television premiere, an extensive collection of Disney’s beloved library titles, as well as a robust slate of Disney+ originals. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Under Rs 499 recharge plan, Airtel users get 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year, Apollo 24/7 Circle 3 months membership and Free courses from Shaw Academy. The plan comes with validity of 28 days.

The Rs 699 recharge plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year, Apollo 24/7 Circle 3 months membership and Free courses from Shaw Academy. The plan comes with validity of 56 days.

Lastly, the third plan worth Rs 2798 offer 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for 1 year, Apollo 24/7 Circle 3 months membership and Free courses from Shaw Academy. The plan comes with validity of 356 days.

Additionally, the telecom operator also offers 1 year Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 899 on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999. Airtel Xstream Fiber offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data, unlimited calling and advanced WI-FI routers that connect up to 60 devices. All Airtel Postpaid plans starting Rs 499 and above also offer free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth Rs 499.

 

  • Published Date: September 16, 2021 3:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2021 3:15 PM IST

