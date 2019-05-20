WATCH: OnePlus 7 Pro teardown shows off the pop-up selfie camera mechanism

OnePlus has made the headlines with its newest smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro for being equipped with a pop-up selfie camera apart from the top notch specs. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company that comes with a pop-up camera system to avoid putting the front camera on the front panel of the device, hence providing a graceful screen. This feature is only available on the Pro version and OnePlus 7 comes with a tear-drop notch to house the front camera and not on a pop-up panel.

The pop-up camera is a feature that we first saw on the Vivo Nex which was launched last year. Since then there have been other smartphone manufacturers that have adapted this technique. And in the tear-down video by Zack Nelson on his YouTube channel JerryRigEverything where he shows off the mechanism behind the front camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro. He pries off the frosted glass panel first and then removes the bracket holding down the internal components on the motherboard which includes the pop-up camera, the motor and the mechanism.

He explains that this camera system is very similar to the one in Vivo Nex S which also had stepper-motor system. This system includes a threaded shaft to raise and lower the camera unit in and out of the phone. The camera itself has a flexible ribbon that moves up and down with the camera. OnePlus has made sure that a warning pops up if the camera mechanism is used repeatedly in a short while, asking to not use the front camera so frequently to protect it.

This is probably because the electric motor will generate heat and the constant raising and lowering will heat the motor up too much and wear itself out sooner. OnePlus on their part has said that the camera can survive the raising and lowering action 300,000 times and manually pressing down the camera will close it. The camera also comes with fall detection function where the camera will automatically close itself if it was open when it starts falling. Watch the video here.

OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel throws images at QHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge support. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

For photography, the OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup of the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel second sensor with f/2.2 aperture and ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. It offers a liquid cooling system for a better gaming experience. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purpose.