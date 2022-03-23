comscore Elon Musk shows off dance moves while delivering first Tesla from Berlin: Watch video
Elon Musk erupts into dance moves at a Tesla mega event: Watch video

Elon Musk's happy feet surprised viewers both times and it turned into an instant viral sensation.

Elon Musk is known for his expertise in many things from engineering to business acumen. Now, there’s a new skill he can list: Dancing. During the handing over ceremony of the first Tesla made in Berlin’s Gigafactory, Elon Musk burst into dance moves. This is not the first time Musk has shown his foot-tapping skills. It is almost turning into a tradition. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

The last time Elon Musk shook a leg was when he was delivering the first Teslas built at the Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. That happened back in January 2020. Musk’s happy feet surprised viewers both times and it turned into an instant viral sensation. Also Read - Tesla offers help to Ukrainians with its supercharger network

Here’s the latest Dancing Musk video from Berlin, Germany: Also Read - After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

Here’s the Dancing Musk video from Shanghai, China:

Post the event Musk tweeted saying, “Danke Deutschland!” or Thank you, Germany. The opening event of the Gigafactory also showcased a drone-shot video of the entire facility in Germany.

The new factory is expected to boost Tesla’s production this year. The volumes of the cars that will be rolled out is still not disclosed but Tesla might take some time to get it to full capacity. The new facility has Tesla’s most advanced paint shop. Tesla will be able to churn out some new interesting colours from the Berlin Gigafactory.

  Published Date: March 23, 2022 1:54 PM IST

Best Sellers