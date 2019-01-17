Watch the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 being put to bend and scratch torture tests

comscore
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 features a slider design and the build consists of glass metal and/or ceramic materials.

Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 3 is one of the few slider screen phones that were announced last year. It’s also a flagship device, as the MIX series has always been. It is packed with all the goodies and comes with a high screen-to-body ratio, thanks to that slider design. However, this along with its delicate ceramic-glass build, raises extra concerns of long-term durability. Well, the handset was tested by the well-known YouTube channel – JerryRigEverything – and you’ll be surprised by the results.

The most concerning test would be the bend test as the phone is made in two parts. As shown on the channel, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 stands up to the intense pressure applied by the hands of the tester in spite of a slight flex being observed during the test. However, the flex was temporary, and the tester gave the handset passing marks. That means the handset has very good durability that it won’t just bend easily, at least not with moderate pressure.

The other test being the scratch test also revealed some pleasant information. The ceramic back of the Xiaomi smartphone was indeed found to be more resistant to scratches than metal and glass which is the material of most flagship phones these days. A minor concern was the very small gap between the two front and the back where minuscule dust particles could easily accumulate over time causing problems with the slider mechanism. Well, at least it’s not motorized like some other flagships.

All in all, the Mi MIX 3 passes the torture tests, and is a reliable handset that can withstand average daily wear and tear easily. The Mi MIX 3 has just made its way to foreign shores last month after a long stay in China. The handset was made official in Europe and Malaysia as well. However, we are yet to officially hear of its arrival in India.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
