Budget 2022 seems to have done more good than harm to the crypto industry in the country. The founding technology of the cryptos, Blockchain is also getting up there due to its usefulness. The Indian govt even announced a Blockchain-based Indian rupee during the Budget 2022 speech. Here are the top Blockchain companies in the country in the month of January 2022, according to a report by Wizikey.

WazirX topped the list for being the most talked-about brand. The brand stayed in the news for its various partnerships, including a collaboration with Gurukula Kangri to launch a bilingual blockchain course to a partnership with Sapio Analytics to launch digital collectibles.

CoinDCX ranks second on the list. The cryptocurrency exchange platform has been in the limelight for multiple events, including the announcement of new hiring targets, service offerings & discounts, as well as a recent appointment.

CoinSwitch, the cryptocurrency conversion company, ranked in third place. It's 'Untangled show' on YouTube that gained some traction.

Matic Polygon occupied fourth place for setting a new milestone as the number of dApps on the network crossed 7,000.

Others on the list are Bitbns, ZebPay, Unocoin, Rario, CrossTower, and BuyUcoin.

Anshul Sushil, Co-founder and CEO Wizikey said, “Blockchain is the future of web 3.0 and it has become the driving force behind a number of new business models. It’s fantastic to see there are some brands that are connecting with consumers so well. This also means more competition, which means brands need to up their media visibility.”

Wizikey’s News Score uses an integrated metric that measures news visibility. News Score is determined by analyzing the volume of news, headlines presence, the reach of publications, and more. The company’s AI and ML technology gathers media intelligence from over 10 million news articles across 5000+ publications.