comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

Tencent said to have partnered with three banks – Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 3:46 PM IST
wechat

Image Credit: WeChat

WeChat messaging app is reportedly planning to launch its payment system in India as well. The Tencent-owned company is in the process of obtaining payments license from National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), and has already partnered with three Indian banks, reported Entrackr on Wednesday.

According to the report (quoting two sources inside NPCI), Tencent officials met NPCI executives three weeks ago for obtaining a license for the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) based payment application in India. The Chinese company is likely to launch a separate UPI-enabled app called the WeChat Pay. It said to have partnered with three banks – Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI.

After Facebook and Instagram, China’s WeChat copies Snapchat’s ‘Stories’ feature

Also Read

After Facebook and Instagram, China’s WeChat copies Snapchat’s ‘Stories’ feature

“Senior officials of Tencent comprising of Chinese as well as Indians met National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) executives three weeks ago for obtaining a licence for full-fledged payments app,” Entrackr quoted two sources inside NPCI on condition of anonymity.

“Tencent already had partnered with three banks – Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI. It wants to have its own UPI handle (@wechat),” outlined sources.

It has also been reported that the UPI-powered WeChat app would be launched by the end of May-June. Tencent is claimed to be registering an Indian entity for the WeChat Pay. The app is second most popular payments app after Alipay in the home country China. In early 2018, WeChat Pay reportedly crossed more active users than Alipay’s 520 million as well.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Just last week, Xiaomi officially launched its Mi Pay in India. The digital payment solution built on top of UPI supports more than 120 banks and is deeply integrated with company’s MIUI, which is the layer on top of Android on majority of its smartphones. Xiaomi smartphone users will be able to make payments via messages, contacts and other applications using the deep integration. Otherwise, the interface of the app seems identical to that of Paytm and borrows some design element from Google Pay as well.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 3:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
News
WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

News

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

News

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

Moto Z4 press renders leaked online

News

Moto Z4 press renders leaked online

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle

News

BSNL reportedly starts offering VoLTE services in Gujarat circle
Apple Fest on Amazon India: Top deals

Deals

Apple Fest on Amazon India: Top deals
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers

News

Telecom subscriber base crosses the 120 crore mark; Reliance Jio, BSNL, and Airtel add customers

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने गुजरात के इन शहरों में शुरू की 4G VoLTE सेवा, इस सर्किल में मिल रहा है 2GB फ्री डाटा

Vivo V15 पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा, Helio P70 चिपसेट के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सैमसंग 5 अप्रैल को लॉन्च करेगी पहला 5G स्मार्टफोन

हुवावे अगले महीने लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला TV, 1 करोड़ TV बेचने का है लक्ष्य

Snapchat अगले महीने अपने खुद के गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म को करेगी लॉन्च!

News

Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
News
Oppo Reno Pro, Reno Zoom, Reno Lite monikers certified
WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report

News

WeChat to launch UPI payments app in India by end of May-June: Report
Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch

News

Motorola One Vision spotted online ahead of launch
Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch

News

Apple AirPower production reportedly approved, hinting at an imminent launch
Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone

News

Sony Xperia 4 could be the next compact phone