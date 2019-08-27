Westway Electronics has launched new smart Weston TVs in India, which will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The newly launched television models include a 43-inch Full HD soundbar QLED TV is priced at Rs 20,999. There is also a 55-inch 4K QLED TV with quantum backlit technology. This 4K TV from the company comes with a price label of Rs 34,999 in the country.

The latest Weston televisions come with a slim and sleek design, voice search, and a screen sharing feature. The top 55-inch 4K model offers quantum backlit technology, and premium metallic design. The HDR TV packs a 60Hz panel with 178 degrees viewing angles. The company says that the Weston TV features an A+ Grade panel. In terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports. One can access various apps via Appstore. The 4K Android TV supports screen mirroring as well as Dolby sound.

The 43-inch Soundbar QLED TV supports 20W speaker, Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, three HDMI ports, two USB ports. This also includes screen mirroring, camcorder or USB device and more. Additionally, there is also a Play Multiple Video with USB Super-Multi-Format Play feature and Remote app. Both the Android TVs ship with Android 7.0 OS out of the box. The Weston televisions also support about 10 languages. The list includes English, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

“With this TV range, we are focusing on metro cities, as well as small cities. We were the first to bring color televisions in Indian market and with our new products we are maintaining the same name and fame that we have received over the years. In fact, we are sure that with the current products we will be able to increase our customer base and brand loyalty,” said Mr. Sumit Maini, Managing Director, Weston Television.