WeTransfer partially banned in India

The Indian telecom authority has banned the platform this month owing to national security and public interest.

  Published: May 31, 2020 2:09 PM IST
Popular file transfer platform WeTransfer has stopped working in India. If you try to open the website on mobile or Wi-Fi, you’ll get a message,” this site can’t be reached.” This has been tested on Vodafone Idea, Jio mobile and Airtel’s broadband network. Also Read - PUBG is still banning 1,00,000 cheaters every week

According to reports, the Indian government has banned the website. It has cited national security and public interest as the reasons for this action. WeTransfer has been looking into the ban, and it’s trying to understand the reasoning behind it. The report said, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had passed an order to block two web pages of WeTransfer. But looks like the whole platform has been banned. Also Read - WhatsApp reportedly banning groups with suspicious name

WeTransfer is used by millions of people around the world and in India. It is available in free and paid versions. You get 2GB transfer limit with free, and up to 20GB by paying for its service. It competes with products like DropBox, Google Drive and offers storage space for premium models as well. Also Read - Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Banning has become a habit

This isn’t the first instance of a platform being banned by the Indian government. Popular websites like PornHub gets banned because of the content it offers. The order to ban WeTransfer has slowly come into effect, but strangely users with Internet providers like ACT are still able to access it.

But for everyone else, the platform is still accessible using virtual private network (VPN) apps. This ensures you’re connected to servers from different countries. And the ban in India on WeTransfer won’t affect the service on your system. Having said that, it’s ridiculous that platforms used for file transfer are being banned. Hopefully WeTransfer is able to rectify the issue with the government in the coming days.

