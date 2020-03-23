comscore What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers ahead of March 26 launch
News

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers ahead of March 26 launch

News

Did you think the word "Narzo" has a special meaning? Well, Realme has answered that question and it is nothing short of a surprise.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 10:23 AM IST
Realme Narzo 10

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones as part of its Narzo series. With the new devices, the company is introducing a brand new series. Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are set to launch in India on March 26. While Realme has been revealing key details of these devices, there has been a question around the name itself. Now, the company has answered that question by revealing the meaning of the word “Narzo” on its website.

Related Stories


Realme Narzo series launch: Key Details

Interestingly, the word Narzo itself does not mean anything. The word is not borrowed from Latin or Greek to have a big meaning associated with it. The company has now revealed that this is not a real word. However, the word Narzo stands for an acronym. According to Realme, Narzo stands for Next-Level Camera, A Class Processor, Remarkable Battery, Zenith of Design and Outstanding Display. The company has taken the first alphabet from these ideas and turned it into a Narzo name for an upcoming brand.

In other words, Realme is confirming that Narzo 10 and 10A will stand for these key features. Ahead of the launch, we already know that the Narzo 10 series will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. These devices will also include support for fast charging. We also know that these devices will house gaming-centric chipset. With MediaTek and Qualcomm introducing new gaming-centric budget and mid-range chipsets, these devices could be interesting.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000; gets spotted in retail store

Also Read

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000; gets spotted in retail store

Both Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. It is not immediately clear how these devices will differ from Realme 5 or Realme 6 series. The teaser also confirms that Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup. The Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be the first Realme smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. They will run Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top of it. It is expected to challenge the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
News
What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
Jio Work From Home pack: Check out details

Telecom

Jio Work From Home pack: Check out details

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

News

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect
Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10 series spotted on Flipkart
Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart

Deals

Realme X2 Pro now available for Rs 23,999 on Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000

News

Realme Narzo 10 price in India tipped to be under Rs 15,000

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Sale शुरू, धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Great Deals on Mobiles Sale Live: रियलमी, सैमसंग, शाओमी समेत ये हैं 5 बेस्ट मोबाइल डील्स

Samsung Galaxy M21 दोपहर 12 बजे अमेजन पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें प्राइस, फीचर्स, लॉन्च ऑफर्स

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान, 251 रुपये में मिलेगा 102GB डाटा

Coronavirus Impact India: भारत में 31 मार्च तक सभी ट्रेनें बंद, रिफंड पर ऐसे मिलेगा पूरा पैसा

News

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
News
What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers
OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta

News

OnePlus tests forced dark mode with OxygenOS beta
Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series update rolls out to users
Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production

News

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S launch: What to expect