What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones as part of its Narzo series. With the new devices, the company is introducing a brand new series. Realme Narzo 10 and 10A are set to launch in India on March 26. While Realme has been revealing key details of these devices, there has been a question around the name itself. Now, the company has answered that question by revealing the meaning of the word “Narzo” on its website.

Realme Narzo series launch: Key Details

Interestingly, the word Narzo itself does not mean anything. The word is not borrowed from Latin or Greek to have a big meaning associated with it. The company has now revealed that this is not a real word. However, the word Narzo stands for an acronym. According to Realme, Narzo stands for Next-Level Camera, A Class Processor, Remarkable Battery, Zenith of Design and Outstanding Display. The company has taken the first alphabet from these ideas and turned it into a Narzo name for an upcoming brand.

In other words, Realme is confirming that Narzo 10 and 10A will stand for these key features. Ahead of the launch, we already know that the Narzo 10 series will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. These devices will also include support for fast charging. We also know that these devices will house gaming-centric chipset. With MediaTek and Qualcomm introducing new gaming-centric budget and mid-range chipsets, these devices could be interesting.

Both Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. It is not immediately clear how these devices will differ from Realme 5 or Realme 6 series. The teaser also confirms that Narzo 10 will feature a 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup. The Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be the first Realme smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. They will run Android 10 out of the box with Realme UI on top of it. It is expected to challenge the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro series.