What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

With the year coming to an end, tech giant Yahoo has revealed 2021’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits. As per the Yahoo report, PM Narendra Modi is India’s most searched personality of 2021. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?
Check out the top newsmakers of 2021, most-searched male celebrities, most searched female celebrities, most searched politicians of 2021, most searched business person, and most searched Indian sports personalities, as per the Yahoo list Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here
Most Searched Personalities Also Read - Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility
|1.Narendra Modi
|11. Salman Khan
|2. Virat Kohli
|12. Alia Bhatt
|3. Mamata Banerjee
|13. Anushka Sharma
|4. Sidharth Shukla
|14. Sunny Leone
|5. Rahul Gandhi
|15. Allu Arjun
|6. M.S. Dhoni
|16. Deepika Padukone
|7. Aryan Khan
|17. Raj Kundra
|8. Kareena Kapoor Khan
|18. Puneeth Rajkumar
|9. Katrina Kaif
|19. Neeraj Chopra
|10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|20. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Top Newsmakers of 2021
|1.Farmers’ Protest
|6. Mukesh Ambani
|2. Aryan Khan
|7. West Bengal elections
|3. 2021 Union Budget of India
|8. Anil Deshmukh
|4. Raj Kundra
|9. Milkha Singh
|5. Black Fungus
|10. Afghanistan Crisis
To vote for other categories, click here
Most Searched Politicians
|1.Narendra Modi
|6. Nirmala Sitharaman
|2.Mamata Banerjee
|7. Yogi Adityanath
|3.Rahul Gandhi
|8. Uddhav Thackeray
|4. Arvind Kejriwal
|9. Navjot Singh Sidhu
|5. Amit Shah
|10. Amarinder Singh
Most Searched Male Celebrities
|1.Sidharth Shukla
|6. Amitabh Bachchan
|2. Salman Khan
|7. Akshay Kumar
|3. Allu Arjun
|8. Sushant Singh Rajput
|4. Puneeth Rajkumar
|9. Shah Rukh Khan
|5. Dilip Kumar
|10. Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar)
Most Searched Female Celebrities
|1.Kareena Kapoor Khan
|6. Anushka Sharma
|2. Katrina Kaif
|7. Sunny Leone
|3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
|8. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
|4. Alia Bhatt
|9. Kangana Ranaut
|5. Deepika Padukone
|10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Most Searched Sports Personalities (Global and Indian)
|1.Virat Kohli
|6. Sachin Tendulkar
|2. M.S. Dhoni
|7. Rohit Sharma
|3. Cristiano Ronaldo
|8. Sourav Ganguly
|4. Lionel Messi
|9. PV Sindhu
|5. Neeraj Chopra
|10. Rishabh Pant
Most Searched Business Person
|1.Elon Musk
|2. Mukesh Ambani
|3. Bill Gates
|4. Ratan Tata
|5. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Most Searched Cryptocurrency
|1.Bitcoin
|2. Dogecoin
|3. Shiba Inu
|4. Ethereum
|5. Uniswap
Most Searched Star Kids
|1.Aryan Khan
|2. Shraddha Kapoor
|3. Sara Ali Khan
|4. Ananya Panday
|5. Janhvi Kapoor
Most Searched Movies, TV Shows and OTT Series
|1.Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma
|6. Anupama
|2.Radha Krishn
|7. YOU – Season 3
|3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
|8. Godzilla vs. Kong
|4. Money Heist – Season 5
|9. Squid Game
|5. Shershaah
|10. The Kapil Sharma Show
Most Searched ‘Fake News’
|1. Covid vaccine side effects – Fake news / Misinformation about deaths due to vaccines
|2. Coronil – Fake news about coronil being approved by WHO
|3. Poonam Pandey – Fake news about her hospitalization after being beaten up by her husband