What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more
What Indians searched for in 2021: Bitcoin, Elon Musk, Narendra Modi, and a lot more

Yahoo's most searched: Check out the top newsmakers of 2021, most-searched male celebrities, most searched female celebrities, most searched politicians of 2021, most searched business person, and most searched Indian sports personalities.

Elon Musk

With the year coming to an end, tech giant Yahoo has revealed 2021’s top personalities, newsmakers, and events, based on users’ daily search habits. As per the Yahoo report, PM Narendra Modi is India’s most searched personality of 2021. Also Read - After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey; will Mark Zuckerberg be next to leave his company?

Check out the top newsmakers of 2021, most-searched male celebrities, most searched female celebrities, most searched politicians of 2021, most searched business person, and most searched Indian sports personalities, as per the Yahoo list Also Read - Elon Musk has an interesting counter offer for people buying Apple Cloth, check it out here

Most Searched Personalities Also Read - Could SpaceX be nearing its end? Elon Musk doesn’t deny the possibility

1.Narendra Modi 11. Salman Khan
2. Virat Kohli 12. Alia Bhatt
3. Mamata Banerjee 13. Anushka Sharma
4. Sidharth Shukla 14. Sunny Leone
5. Rahul Gandhi 15. Allu Arjun
6. M.S. Dhoni 16. Deepika Padukone
7. Aryan Khan 17. Raj Kundra
8. Kareena Kapoor Khan 18. Puneeth Rajkumar
9. Katrina Kaif 19. Neeraj Chopra
10. Priyanka Chopra Jonas 20. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

 Top Newsmakers of 2021

1.Farmers’ Protest 6. Mukesh Ambani
2. Aryan Khan 7. West Bengal elections
3. 2021 Union Budget of India 8. Anil Deshmukh
4. Raj Kundra 9. Milkha Singh
5. Black Fungus 10. Afghanistan Crisis

 

Most Searched Politicians

1.Narendra Modi 6. Nirmala Sitharaman
2.Mamata Banerjee 7. Yogi Adityanath
3.Rahul Gandhi 8. Uddhav Thackeray
4. Arvind Kejriwal 9. Navjot Singh Sidhu
5. Amit Shah 10. Amarinder Singh

 Most Searched Male Celebrities

1.Sidharth Shukla 6. Amitabh Bachchan
2. Salman Khan 7. Akshay Kumar
3. Allu Arjun 8. Sushant Singh Rajput
4. Puneeth Rajkumar 9. Shah Rukh Khan
5. Dilip Kumar 10. Vijay (Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar)

 Most Searched Female Celebrities

1.Kareena Kapoor Khan 6. Anushka Sharma
2. Katrina Kaif 7. Sunny Leone
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas 8. Shilpa Shetty Kundra
4. Alia Bhatt 9. Kangana Ranaut
5. Deepika Padukone 10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Most Searched Sports Personalities (Global and Indian)

1.Virat Kohli 6. Sachin Tendulkar
2. M.S. Dhoni 7. Rohit Sharma
3. Cristiano Ronaldo 8. Sourav Ganguly
4. Lionel Messi 9. PV Sindhu
5. Neeraj Chopra 10. Rishabh Pant

 Most Searched Business Person

1.Elon Musk
2. Mukesh Ambani
3. Bill Gates
4. Ratan Tata
5. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

 Most Searched Cryptocurrency

1.Bitcoin
2. Dogecoin
3. Shiba Inu
4. Ethereum
5. Uniswap

Most Searched Star Kids

1.Aryan Khan
2. Shraddha Kapoor
3. Sara Ali Khan
4. Ananya Panday
5. Janhvi Kapoor

Most Searched Movies, TV Shows and OTT Series

1.Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma 6. Anupama
2.Radha Krishn 7. YOU – Season 3
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8. Godzilla vs. Kong
4. Money Heist – Season 5 9. Squid Game
5. Shershaah 10. The Kapil Sharma Show

Most Searched ‘Fake News’

1.       Covid vaccine side effects – Fake news / Misinformation about deaths due to vaccines
2.       Coronil – Fake news about coronil being approved by WHO
3.       Poonam Pandey – Fake news about her hospitalization after being beaten up by her husband

 

  Published Date: December 3, 2021 5:28 PM IST

