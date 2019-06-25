comscore WhatsApp for Android or iOS: Five lesser known features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features that you should know about
News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features that you should know about

News

There are a few features that WhatsApp added for both Android and iOS platforms. Here is a quick look at five WhatsApp features that you might have missed.

  • Published: June 25, 2019 11:46 AM IST
whatsapp-logo-stock-image

WhatsApp adds plenty of features on a regular basis. So, it sometimes gets difficult to keep track of all the new features that the messaging platform introduced. There are a few new features that WhatsApp added for both Android and iOS platforms. And, there is a possibility that you might have missed some of them. So, here is a quick look at five WhatsApp features that you should know about.

Consecutive Voice messages

WhatsApp recently rolled out ‘Consecutive Voice Messages’ playback feature for Android users. Notably, this feature was first available on the iOS version of WhatsApp. It allows a user to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing a voice message manually. Moreover, one doesn’t have to take any action as the app will notify users with a sound after the first voice message. After the sound, the second voice message will be played automatically.

WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PIP) feature will soon let you play videos in background: Report

Also Read

WhatsApp picture-in-picture (PIP) feature will soon let you play videos in background: Report

Save Profile picture

WhatsApp recently removed the ability to save and export a profile picture of any user. Earlier, the Facebook-owned company allowed users to share profile pictures. You had the option to tap on the profile picture and share it using the share button. But, it is worth noting that the ability to save the profile images is still present for groups. So, group members can still save the profile image of their group.

Facebook Libra and Calibra: All you need to know

Also Read

Facebook Libra and Calibra: All you need to know

WhatsApp Group voice and video call

This WhatsApp group call feature is simple and even easy to use. You will find a Group call button on the top left corner of the chat window. On tapping the button, you can immediately make group calls by adding your friends all at once. The moment you tap on the call button, you will witness a slide-out tray, which includes contact cards of all members in a group. Furthermore, when you tap on names, you will see a “Video” and group “Call” option and select accordingly. This feature is available for both Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp's new feature to ensure that you don’t send images to the wrong contact

Also Read

WhatsApp's new feature to ensure that you don’t send images to the wrong contact

WhatsApp Group invitation

WhatsApp also added a ‘Group Invitation’ feature. This is an important feature for those who get annoyed by getting randomly added to any groups. You check this feature in the privacy setting. There is a privacy option, which allows a user to manage who can add them to groups. The options include Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. Interested users can enable this privacy setting by heading to WhatsApp Account > Privacy > Group.

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages, misuse

Also Read

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages, misuse

WhatsApp “Add to Facebook story” feature

WhatsApp users will soon get a “Add to Facebook Story” button. Do note that you will only be able to share your WhatsApp story if the Facebook app is installed on your device. This feature is however currently available for only Android beta version. With this button, WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their status updates on Facebook, which can be images, videos, GIFs and text.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 25, 2019 11:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
thumb-img
News
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million
thumb-img
News
Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
News
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta

How To

How to install iOS 13, iPadOS public beta

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

News

Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Top tips and tricks to dominate Military Base

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Motorola One Vision Review

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
Would you shun Facebook if given lifetime data protection?

News

Would you shun Facebook if given lifetime data protection?
WhatsApp testing new picture-in-picture (PIP) feature on Android

News

WhatsApp testing new picture-in-picture (PIP) feature on Android
Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India

News

Facebook Libra cryptocurrency may not launch in India
Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

'बच्चों में तनाव, चिंता और अकेलेपन के बीज बो रहा है Smartphone'

Google Play Store पर मौजूद हैं 2000 से ज्यादा खतरनाक और फर्जी ऐप्स, इनमें से कई आप भी करते हैं यूज

डॉक्टर ने एप्पल वॉच से दिल के रोग का पता लगा एक इंसान की जान बचाई

Samsung ने घटाएं Galaxy J6 स्मार्टफोन के दाम, 9,490 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में बिक्री के लिए मौजूद

Honor 9X Pro के बाद अब Honor 9X Smartphone की स्पेसिफिकेशंस भी हुई लीक, सामने आई कई मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
News
WhatsApp: 5 lesser known features
OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta

News

OnePlus 6, 6T get new OxygenOS open beta
Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million

News

Telecom subscriber base grows to over 1,183 million
Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online

News

Alleged Honor 9X specifications leaked online
Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support

News

Google Pixel 4 Google Camera likely to support wide-color capture support