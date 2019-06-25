WhatsApp adds plenty of features on a regular basis. So, it sometimes gets difficult to keep track of all the new features that the messaging platform introduced. There are a few new features that WhatsApp added for both Android and iOS platforms. And, there is a possibility that you might have missed some of them. So, here is a quick look at five WhatsApp features that you should know about.

Consecutive Voice messages

WhatsApp recently rolled out ‘Consecutive Voice Messages’ playback feature for Android users. Notably, this feature was first available on the iOS version of WhatsApp. It allows a user to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing a voice message manually. Moreover, one doesn’t have to take any action as the app will notify users with a sound after the first voice message. After the sound, the second voice message will be played automatically.

Save Profile picture

WhatsApp recently removed the ability to save and export a profile picture of any user. Earlier, the Facebook-owned company allowed users to share profile pictures. You had the option to tap on the profile picture and share it using the share button. But, it is worth noting that the ability to save the profile images is still present for groups. So, group members can still save the profile image of their group.

WhatsApp Group voice and video call

This WhatsApp group call feature is simple and even easy to use. You will find a Group call button on the top left corner of the chat window. On tapping the button, you can immediately make group calls by adding your friends all at once. The moment you tap on the call button, you will witness a slide-out tray, which includes contact cards of all members in a group. Furthermore, when you tap on names, you will see a “Video” and group “Call” option and select accordingly. This feature is available for both Android and iOS devices.

WhatsApp Group invitation

WhatsApp also added a ‘Group Invitation’ feature. This is an important feature for those who get annoyed by getting randomly added to any groups. You check this feature in the privacy setting. There is a privacy option, which allows a user to manage who can add them to groups. The options include Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. Interested users can enable this privacy setting by heading to WhatsApp Account > Privacy > Group.

WhatsApp “Add to Facebook story” feature

WhatsApp users will soon get a “Add to Facebook Story” button. Do note that you will only be able to share your WhatsApp story if the Facebook app is installed on your device. This feature is however currently available for only Android beta version. With this button, WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their status updates on Facebook, which can be images, videos, GIFs and text.