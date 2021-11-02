comscore WhatsApp bans over 2 million Indian accounts: One of them? This is what you did wrong
WhatsApp bans over 2 million Indian accounts: One of them? This is what you did wrong

WhatsApp released its September monthly report under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021. One of the biggest highlights of the report is that over 2 million WhatsApp accounts in India between September 1 and September 20, 2021.

Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp released its September monthly report under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021. One of the biggest highlights of the report is that over 2 million WhatsApp accounts in India between September 1 and September 20, 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook’s name change to Meta

In the report, the messaging platform talked about tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform. “We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred,” the report stated. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

But why ban?

Stating the reason behind the ban of millions of accounts WhatsApp said, “the abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration, during messaging, and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks.” Also Read - WhatsApp stops working on these phones: Who are affected, should you be worried?

“A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time. We have detailed our on-platform capabilities to identify and ban accounts in this white paper,” the company further said.

Using these tools WhatsApp identified accounts that go against the platform’s guidelines and protocols. Such accounts have been banned and users will no longer be able to use the platform using their existing mobile number.

To create a new WhatsApp account, the said user will need to get a new phone number and then create a new account. However, it should be noted that if the same activity is repeated, the platform will ban the account again.

End-to-end encryption

Over the past few months, the messaging platform is working hardware to build a robust platform keeping in mind safety and security of users. Time and again, WhatsApp has assured that chats happening on the platform are end-to-end encrypted, which means no one except the sender and receiver of the message can see it, not even WhatsApp or parent company Meta. That’s right, Facebook is now Meta.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2021 8:43 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 2, 2021 8:44 AM IST

