Some WhatsApp Android app users are facing a serious problem since the last few days. A weird bug has creeped out select WhatsApp Android users globally, which logged them out of their own account automatically. As reported by folks at WABetaInfo for the very first time, the instant messaging platform logged out some users without informing them and this surely raised major concerns among them all. Also Read - TikTok beats Facebook to become world’s most downloaded social media app

If you are among the affected users and WhatsApp logged out your account as well, do not worry. WABetaInfo suggested that this is just a bug. In a tweet, the blog said, “If you have been recently logged out from WhatsApp, on WhatsApp for Android, don’t worry: it’s a bug. You can log into WhatsApp again.” Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without using keyboard

A new WhatsApp bug affects users

The Facebook owned instant messaging platform has not yet acknowledged the issue and revealed how many users have been affected by this bug. If your WhatsApp account has also been affected with this bug, just login with your registered phone number again. Also Read - WhatsApp head slams Apple over tracking iPhones for child sex abuse photos

If you have been recently logged out from WhatsApp, on WhatsApp for Android, don’t worry: it’s a bug. You can log into WhatsApp again. pic.twitter.com/SnhFzUd5jP — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 8, 2021

As per the report, users who witnessed the sudden logout error was shown a prompt that stated, “your phone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This might be because you registered it on another phone. If you didn’t do this, verify your phone number to log back into your account.”

This is not the first time that an unknown bug affected WhatsApp users, especially the Android users out there. Just earlier this week, some Android beta users found that their older WhatsApp messages were not loading after upgrading to the latest beta version of the application.

WhatsApp has fixed this bug in a latest beta update. Meanwhile, the messaging platform is yet to acknowledge the sudden log out issue and fix it.