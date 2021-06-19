comscore WhatsApp is soon to add changes to its chat backup system on Android
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?
News

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

Apps

WhatsApp is soon expected to add changes to the way it manages chat backups, specifically for Android users. Here's what's in tow.

whatsapp_pixabay

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp, with an aim to new features for millions of its users, is planning to add changes to its Android app version. With this, the chat backup system will change a bit for Android users. This change will stop backing up WhatsApp Status updates. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces 'Papa Mere Papa' stickers to celebrate Father's Day: How to download, send?

The information comes from a report by WaBetaInfo, which suggests that the new ability is currently a part of WhatsApp for Android’s beta version. Here are the details. Also Read - Father’s Day 2021: Here's Best WhatsApp Happy Father’s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more

WhatsApp’s chat backup will change for Android users

It is suggested that WhatsApp will start avoiding backing up Status updates to save storage when a user backs up the app’s data. Also Read - WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals changes, here's what users might get

It is noted that people tend to upload videos as a Status, which can result in an increased backup. This WhatsApp ability can help people curb the storage issue.

While the backup is created on Google Drive (which has an apt amount of storage), this could change too. WhatsApp might start backing up data on a user’s smartphone. Hence, not saving the disappearing WhatsApp Status might make some sense now.

Currently, WhatsApp for Android backs up messages, media, and even users’ Statuses. This isn’t the case with the app’s iOS version; it doesn’t include the disappearing media shared by people.

The new feature is presently a part of the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.13.6. However, there’s no word on when it will be released officially for all users.

In related news, WhatsApp has some changes for iOS users as well. As per the latest beta version, the messaging app is expected to soon introduce the sticker search shortcut. This requires people to enter certain keywords to look for a particular sticker. If the Emoji icon changes colour, it would mean that a sticker related to the keyword has been found.

This is the same feature that was released for WhatsApp for Android‘s beta version previously.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 19, 2021 6:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?

Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

Android users might soon get this useful iOS feature

These are the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colours you can choose from in India

Father s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

PUBG Mobile then vs Battlegrounds Mobile India now: What has changed?

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find

Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 Reflection Battle Pass: KAY/O agent, weapon skins, gun buddies, rewards, price, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?

News

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?
WhatsApp introduces Father's Day special stickers: How to download, send?

How To

WhatsApp introduces Father's Day special stickers: How to download, send?
Father s Day 2021: Best WhatsApp Happy Father s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more

How To

Father s Day 2021: Best WhatsApp Happy Father s Day stickers, wishes, GIFs, messages, quotes and more
WhatsApp beta update for iOS reveals new changes

Apps

WhatsApp beta update for iOS reveals new changes
How to delete your WhatsApp account permanently

How To

How to delete your WhatsApp account permanently

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED स्मार्ट टीवी भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खास बातें

Battlegrounds Mobile India हो गया लॉन्च? जानें क्या कहती है रिपोर्ट

Battlegrounds Mobile India का बीटा वर्जन इन फोन्स में क्यों नहीं हो रहा डाउनलोड? जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Realme Narzo 30 4G और Narzo 30 5G का टीजर फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ रिलीज, लॉन्च से पहले हुआ कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) के नियम हुए जारी, करेंगे ये गलती तो अकाउंट होगा बैन

Latest Videos

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click
Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?
News
WhatsApp is soon to change the way your data is backed up: What it means?
iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?

Apps

iPhone users now get Picture-in-Picture mode for YouTube videos: How to use?
Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features

News

Mi Mix 4 to be a premium Xiaomi phone with these exciting features
Android users might soon get this useful iOS feature

News

Android users might soon get this useful iOS feature
These are the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colours you can choose from in India

News

These are the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colours you can choose from in India

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers