WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut: Where to find it?

WhatsApp adds Messenger Rooms shortcut for Android users: Where to find it?

One will find the Messenger Rooms shortcut in WhatsApp's Android beta 2.20.139 version. You will locate this shortcut in the WhatsApp's chat bar.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 3:01 PM IST
WhatsApp has released the Messenger Rooms shortcut for Android users. This news comes after Facebook earlier today announced that its Messenger Rooms is live. This will let users create a room and enjoy free video calls with up to 50 participants with no time restriction. Now that the shortcut of it is also available for WhatsApp Android beta testers, you can enjoy video calling.

One will find the Messenger Rooms shortcut in WhatsApp’s Android beta 2.20.139 version. You will locate this shortcut in the WhatsApp’s chat bar. When you tap on the pin icon on the chat bar, you will witness six circles. It includes Rooms, Gallery, Document, Contact, Audio, and location. If you tap on the “Rooms” shortcut, WhatsApp will give an introduction to the feature. At the bottom of the message, there will be written “Continue to Messenger” to use it.

WhatsApp has also added the Messenger Rooms shortcut in the “Calls” section. As the feature is being developed in Facebook Messenger, the pp will ask you to open that app to experience the feature. It is important to note that WhatsApp has started rolling out the Rooms shortcut in select countries. The update is expected to reach all the Android beta testers gradually. Those based in the US have started receiving it, as per WABetaInfo.

Also, don’t forget that the messaging app only offers support for eight participants when it comes to video calling. The popular messaging app recently extended support for 8 people. Earlier, WhatsApp only used to support four participants at a time. Besides, WhatsApp recently confirmed the Supreme Court that it will not roll out its payment services in India without complying with all payment regulations and norms. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy took up the matter through video conferencing.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 3:01 PM IST

