WhatsApp adds new privacy Settings for groups: All you need to know
News

WhatsApp adds new privacy settings for groups: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp has finally added the group invitation system. This privacy option will allow users to control who can add them to groups. Read on to know more about it.

  Published: November 6, 2019 3:01 PM IST
WhatsApp

In order to give WhatsApp users more control over the group messages they receive, the Facebook-owned company has added new privacy settings. The messaging platform has finally added the group invitation system. This privacy option will allow users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, and “Nobody”.

WhatsApp also revealed that it has changed the name of the third option. “Based on feedback from users during our initial rollout, instead of the “Nobody” option, we are now providing a “My Contacts Except” option. This allows you to choose to exclude specific contacts or select all,” the company said.

“My Contacts” means the friends you have in your address book can add you to groups. Additionally, “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group. In those cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat. The company says that WhatsApp users will get three days to accept the invite before it expires.

WhatsApp may soon offer two types of Dark theme to iOS users

Also Read

WhatsApp may soon offer two types of Dark theme to iOS users

WhatsApp users can enable the new privacy option by heading over to the Settings section in the app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups. The company has also confirmed that the new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today. “It will be available worldwide in the coming days to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.”

“WhatsApp groups continue to connect family, friends, coworkers, classmates and more. As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience. Today, we’re introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups.”

Separately, WhatsApp recently added the biometric authentication feature to its Android app (stable version). This feature will offer WhatsApp users an extra layer of security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature was first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID. One will find this feature in the “Privacy” section under the “Account” option in WhatsApp “Settings.”

  Published Date: November 6, 2019 3:01 PM IST

