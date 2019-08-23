WhatsApp adds support for Memoji stickers with the latest iOS beta update

WhatsApp recently added the biometric unlock feature to its Android app. Notably, the company already rolled out the feature for iOS beta users of WhatsApp more than three months back. Now, the Facebook-owned company has released a new beta update for iOS users. This update adds support for Memoji Stickers. Wabetainfo reported that the feature will be available in the next iOS 2.19.90 official update.

Besides, in June this year at WWDC 2019, Apple introduced a lot of new customization to Memojis to make them more personalized. This includes hairstyles, makeup, imperfections in teeth, AirPods, and more. To take things to the next level, the company also introduced Memoji stickers. These Memoji stickers are integrated into the system keyboard in an increasing number of apps. Notably, all the iOS devices with an A9 or newer chipset support new Mimoji Stickers.

The cited source also mentioned that Facebook has added the “WhatsApp from Facebook” label in the 2.19.90.23 iOS version too. The messaging platform first added the same label to its Android app for beta users. The tag is visible under WhatsApp’s Settings and is a clear indication of Facebook marking its territory. Although Facebook has kept the app separate, the company hasn’t given up on the dream of a unified platform.

Talking about the above mentioned biometric unlock feature, WhatsApp beta users can find this in the “Privacy” section under “Account” option. If you enable the “Fingerprint Lock” feature, then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS. Notably, users will still be able to reply to messages from notifications or receive calls after the lock. This is because the feature only works to lock the main app.

The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately”, the second is “After 1 minute”, and the third is “After 30 minutes”. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the “New Message” notifications. WhatsApp widget also hides its content when users enable this feature.