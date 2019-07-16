comscore WhatsApp and Telegram hack media file jacking flaw report | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp and Telegram media files can be manipulated by hackers after they reach you: Symantec
News

WhatsApp and Telegram media files can be manipulated by hackers after they reach you: Symantec

News

Symantec, the cybersecurity company behind the report noted that this “affects WhatsApp for Android by default”. Telegram for Android is also affected “if certain features are enabled”.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 9:33 AM IST
android-security

Image Credit: Pixabay

A new report has surfaced online indicating that all the media files that you receive on WhatsApp or Telegram are not safe. The report clarified that it is not that these files are at risk while the transfer happens. Instead, hackers can affect the files after they reach your device. It went on to add that this is possible by a new security flaw known as Media File Jacking flaw. Symantec, the cybersecurity company behind the report noted that this “affects WhatsApp for Android by default”. Telegram for Android is also affected “if certain features are enabled”.

WhatsApp Telegram hack: Cause of “Media File Jacking”

Alon Gat, the Software engineer who wrote this report went on to explain the reason behind this flaw. Gat said that the “Media File Jacking flaw” happens because of the slight delay. He is referring to the delay between the time when these apps actually receive the files and the time when they write the media files to the disk, and the time when the files are loaded in the chat interface of the apps so that users can see these files. This delay gives an opportunity to the hackers to “intervene and manipulate media files”.

The report went on to add that hackers can manipulate personal and/or sensitive data including photos, videos, sensitive documents, invoices, and voice memos. Given the perception that new instant messaging apps are safe, this flaw is quite problematic. It is referring to the general belief that WhatsApp and Telegram are private and secure because of end-to-end encryption. The cybersecurity giant noted that “no code is immune to security vulnerabilities”.

WhatsApp and Telegram Hack Media File Jacking

Symantec explained that technology such as end-to-end encryption is effective only if such app-level problems are not present. Problems like “media file jacking” highlight that strong security measures in the middle are not enough. This manipulation can also happen before WhatsApp or Telegram encrypt the file. This is in addition to the above-mentioned possibility of manipulation after the user has received it. The report goes on to cover the technical details about how a hacker can exploit it and the complete impact. This attack is similar to the “Man-in-the-Disk” attack from last year.

Protecting against such problems

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible without diluting end-to-end encryption, says IIT professor

Also Read

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible without diluting end-to-end encryption, says IIT professor

The report noted that developers should validate the integrity of files, or keep them in the internal storage. The problem happens when the app stores the media files in the external storage. In addition, the upcoming “Scoped Storage” feature in Android Q will also help prevent such attacks. Symantec noted that it has already notified Telegram and Facebook about the flaw.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

News

Asus ROG Phone II will debut with Snapdragon 855 Plus

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch scheduled for July 17 in Spain

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch scheduled for July 17 in Spain
OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?

News

OnePlus 7 Pro only costs Rs 22,000 in making?
OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu

News

OnePlus 7 Pro most powerful Android smartphone: AnTuTu
'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

News

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale के दौरान Motorola और Lenovo के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 5 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Amazon Prime Day 2019: 4K display और Android OS के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Blaupunkt QLED Smart TV

Vivo Z1 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Vivo Z1 Pro की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Realme 3i vs Realme 3: डिजाइन से लेकर परफॉर्मेंस तक जानें क्या है अंतर

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps
News
ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps
Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support
BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know

News

BSNL offering 'free' 5GB trial broadband plan to existing landline users: All you need to know
Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report

News

Realme 5 to launch in India sometime before Diwali: Report
WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking

News

WhatsApp Telegram multimedia can be affected by Media File Jacking