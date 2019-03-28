WhatsApp Android Beta 2.19.85 brings extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode

WhatsApp is proactively submitting new Beta updates to Google Play Beta Program with features that it intends to bring in future stable releases. Yesterday, we saw WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.19.83 with an authentication feature. The Facebook-owned company spotted adding an extra layer of security to its Android app. It enables the fingerprint sensor to unlock the WhatsApp app, but it might not reportedly be available for all Android beta users.

Now, WhatsApp has submitted another Android Beta update to Google Play Beta Program. This time, the update submitted in Beta brings the version up to 2.19.85. WhatsApp is anticipated to bring Dark Mode on Android, although the feature is not available yet because WhatsApp is adding new improvements in every new update.

In WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.19.85, the company has worked to implement a dark mode for the status bar, which deletes the Status Bar Green color, as spotted by WABetaInfo. WhatsApp is also starting to redesign the Privacy Settings section, to make it compatible with the Dark Mode, added report.

The first hidden tracks of Dark Mode were spotted in the 2.19.82 WhatsApp Android beta. The cited source has shared a few screenshots of the feature, giving us a sneak peek into how the Dark mode may look in WhatsApp for Android. Furthermore, the screenshots suggest that this is not a proper dark mode, but rather using a dark grey color.