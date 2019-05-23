WhatsApp Android beta update brings 'share to Facebook' feature and more

WhatsApp continues to add new features in a bid to offer users a more convenient chat experience. WhatsApp has released a new Android 2.19.151 beta update, which brings two new features, including Share to Facebook and QR code. The first WhatsApp Android feature will allow a user to share their WhatsApp status as a Facebook story.

The reason behind offering this feature could be the growing popularity of the “Stories” feature, which one will find everywhere, including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more. Additionally, a Wabetainfo report suggested that WhatsApp users will soon witness a “Add to Facebook Story” button. But, you will only be able to share your WhatsApp story if the Facebook app is installed on your device. One can check the screenshot of this feature below.

Furthermore, if you use the above mention option, WhatsApp will allow users to share their status updates on Facebook, which can be images, videos, GIFs and text. But, “the process is not automatic, the user has to manually use the option,” the cited source said. The other feature that the latest Android beta update brings is the QR code feature. One will find a new QR Code button soon on their WhatsApp Profile window.

Notably, if you share your QR code with any of your friends, you are sharing your mobile phone number. On tapping the QR Code icon, “a new section will be presented, showing your personal QR Code, ready to be shared. WhatsApp gives the possibility to revoke the QR Code at anytime, so you can stop your QR Code to work, replacing with another one,” the report explained. This feature could be useful for Businesses as one can post the WhatsApp QR Code on their website.

Both the Share to Facebook and QR code WhatsApp features are expected to be soon released. Besides, the messaging service has been working on a dark mode feature and the same was recently spotted in WhatsApp’s beta version. The Facebook-owned company will reportedly be calling it Night mode. As per the same source, this Night mode was spotted in the WhatsApp 2.19.139 Android beta version.