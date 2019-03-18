comscore
  WhatsApp Android keyboard gets Transgender emoji with the latest beta update
WhatsApp Android keyboard gets Transgender emoji with the latest beta update

WhatsApp has added a new transgender pride flag in the emoji panel.

  Published: March 18, 2019 8:53 PM IST
WhatsApp is said to soon offer a new feature that will allow users to search for emojis and stickers with ease when doodling photos. In the meantime, the messaging service has added a transgender pride flag in the emoji panel, WABetaInfo reports. There a few other emojis as well that represents other genders. This news doesn’t come as a surprise as WhatsApp was earlier rumored to add a Transgender emoji flag to respect the transgender community’s sentiments.

The Facebook-owned company is soon expected to roll out this feature to its main app. However, WhatsApp is yet to confirm when it is planning to make this feature public. Additionally, WhatsApp earlier added a trick, which allowed a user to use a ‘hidden’ transgender pride flag in the chat with the help of the Emojipedia website.

This feature was available on 2.19.56 Android beta version. Now, the messaging service has added the Transgender emoji flag to the WhatsApp keyboard, making it much simpler to use. This new update is available on 2.19.73 Android beta version. Besides, the company will soon reportedly incorporate a “Search by Image” feature to its platform in order to fight fake news.

The “Search by Image,” which is also dubbed as a reverse image search, will allow users to check if the image that they have either sent or received is real or fake. This feature is still under development phase and is expected to make its debut soon. Separately, WhatsApp might also offer a revamped audio picker, which will let you play the audio file first before sharing it with anyone.

Moreover, one will also be able to share as many as 30 audio files in one go. The Facebook-owned company is also long rumored to introduce a dark mode, which will help conserve battery life and eyes strain. There are a few apps that offer dark-mode, which is basically a theme-based dark color. Reports hint that WhatsApp will soon introduce this feature as well to its app.

