WhatsApp Animated Stickers are coming to iOS, Android

Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp is testing out a new feature for its app called ‘Animated Stickers’. The new animated stickers will allow users to send GIF-like moving animated stickers to their contacts. It is currently being developed for both the Android and iOS versions of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to set up two-step verification for more security

The new feature is being tested in the WhatsApp version v2.20.194.7 beta in Android and v2.20.70.26 beta for iOS. If you’re already a part of the WhatsApp beta program, you should soon see the new update along with the animated WhatsApp stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp goes down in India for many users, 'last seen' issues spotted by users

As per a report by WABetainfo, the animated stickers feature can be divided into three sections. The first is the ability to send and receive animated sticker messages in WhatsApp. The second is to import animated stickers from third-party applications. The final is to directly download new animated stickers from the WhatsApp Store. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

WhatsApp started supporting stickers in its chat only recently since 2019. Until then, the app relied on its emojis instead. Right now, WhatsApp offers its own sticker packs to users and allows them to import some third-party sticker packs as well.

Right now, the new beta is only focussing on the first bit, because the other two abilities are still not available. They will over time be developed first for the beta version and then for the final, stable version of the app. Likely, it is going to take a while before the WhatsApp animated stickers are accessible to everyone.

Note that if one party sends an animated WhatsApp sticker to someone who is not on the newest beta, these animated stickers would only show as regular image stickers. It is mandatory for both parties to be on the newest beta for this to work both ways. This means even if you’re on the beta, sending animated stickers to someone will only show them the animated stickers if they are also on the same beta. Otherwise, they will simply see a still image.