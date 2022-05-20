Meta today its first ever Conversations event for businesses and developers. At the event, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Cloud API for large businesses and developers. This new tool will allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp’s Business app and customise their experience based on their business and their customers. Also Read - No, WhatsApp will not let you leave groups silently

Zuckerberg said that the newly announced tool — WhatsApp Cloud API — will be hosted by Meta. This means that Meta will provide infrastructure such as maintenance, network, compute capabilities and storage to developers and business. In addition to customising their experience, businesses will also be able to interact with more customers using this tool. “And this is an important step to help more businesses connect with people and help more people message the businesses that they want to support – big and small,” Meta founder said in the keynote address at the event. Also Read - WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan: Check details

WhatsApp Premium

In addition to announcing the WhatsApp Cloud API, the company also confirmed its Premium service for WhatsApp Business users. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups without letting anyone know

To recall, recent reports suggested that the Meta-owned messaging app was working on a Premium service for WhatsApp’s Business app users that would give businesses access to more features. Today, at the company’s Conversations event, WhatsApp’s VP of Product, Ami Vora, confirmed that the company was indeed working on a Premium service for small businesses. This service, as the WhatsApp executive confirmed, would be optional use and it would give businesses access to features such as, “ability to chat with up to 10 devices” and new “customisable WhatsApp click-to-chat links” such that “businesses can scale their operations.”

This tool is still in developmental phase and their is no word when the Premium service will be available to WhatsApp Business app users.

What else?

In addition to this, the company announced that it had started testing a new feature in Sao Paulo, Brazil that enables businesses to get listed in a directly within WhatsApp’s platform. This not only increases visibility for businesses and developers but it also makes it easy for customers to find businesses of their choice. Vora said that this feature will be available in more cities and countries in future.

Lastly, WhatsApp said that it would bring other ordering experiences — such as its partnership with JioMart that enables users to shop and pay within WhatsApp — to India. It is also planning to introduce a similar experience in other countries across the globe.

“We’ll bring other ordering experiences to India in the coming months. And are working on similar experiences in other countries in future,” Vora added.