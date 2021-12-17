5 Announcements WhatsApp made at its India event

Meta recently hosted the Fuel for India 2021 event in India. At the event, WhatsApp made a host of announcements particularly pertaining to its strides that it is making in India for facilitating digital payments in the country. The list not only includes the features that the Meta-owned messaging app has launched or is planning to launch, it also includes the collaborations that the company is making to improve the overall utility for the users. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let group admins delete messages on Android

For instance, the company has announced a collaboration with JioPlatforms to enable Jio subscribers to make payments for various services via WhatsApp. In addition to that, the Meta-owned app has also shared the steps that the company was taking to increase the adoption for digital payments in India. Also Read - WhatsApp gets preview voice messages feature: How to use it

Here are the five major announcements that WhatsApp made at its India event recent

– WhatsApp coupled with Jio Platforms announced that JioMart will be available on WhatsApp starting 2022. Jio Platforms introduced a pilot program earlier this year in Navi Mumbai. But soon the company will be providing this service all across the country. With this service, JioMart subscribers will be able to shop for groceries on WhatsApp and pay for their purchase via WhatsApp Pay. Also Read - You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

“WhatsApp is extremely simple and easy to use; So there’s no customer inhibition when ordering for supplies…And digital shopping is now just an extension of messaging via WhatsApp to JioMart,” JioPlatforms’ Director Akash Ambani had said at the occasion.

– Similarly, JioPlatform is also bringing the ability to make prepaid recharges for Jio mobile numbers using WhatsApp. This will happen via Jio Platform’s JioCare channel. Jio subscribers will be able to select their prepaid recharge plan and make payment using WhatsApp Pay.

“It is really exciting how the end-to-end experience for Recharge through WhatsApp along with the ability to make payments can potentially make the lives of millions of Jio subscribers much more convenient,” he added.

– At the event, WhatsApp announced that it has equipped its main camera to scan QR codes. This will make it easier for users to make payments via WhatsApp Pay.

– At the event, WhatsApp announced that it launched a pilot program as a part of its Digital Payments Utsav programme on October 15. The company partnered with a Bengaluru-based rural development firm called 1Bridge to interact with the residents of Kyathanahalli village in Karnataka’s Mandya district. As a part of the pilot program, the villagers were taught how to sign up for UPI and how to set up UPI. They were also taught the best practices for making payments using UPI.

The company said that small businesses in the village such as poultry shops and grocery stores had started adopting WhatsApp Pay for making transactions. “Withdrawing money from banks in villages used to be tedious and time-consuming and ATMs also don’t usually have cash. Things have become much easier because of payments on WhatsApp,” a member of the gram panchayat said.

– WhatsApp also said that it has adopted 500 villages in Maharashtra and Karnataka in a bid to promote digital payments in India. WhatsApp’s payments platform, WhatsApp Pay, uses UPI for making digital payments.

“We are committed to accelerating financial inclusion in the country. We have started this pilot programme in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of our mission to take on board the next 500 million into the digital payments ecosystem,” WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose said while making the announcement.