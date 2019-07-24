comscore WhatsApp for KaiOS available; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices | BGR India
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to all Nokia 8110 devices across the globe

It is worth noting that KaiOS users will need to have at least 256MB or 512MB RAM on their device to run WhatsApp. A report also indicated that WhatsApp will start coming as a pre-installed app on some KaiOS-powered devices in the future.

  Published: July 24, 2019 7:02 PM IST
WhatsApp has finally rolled out its app aimed at KaiOS. For the people unaware, KaiOS is a relatively new operating system that powers a number of popular feature phones. Some of the popular KaiOS devices include Nokia 8110, JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The multimedia messaging app had already rolled out WhatsApp aimed at JioPhone and JioPhone 2. However, the company has just rolled out a version that properly aims at KaiOS. As a result, all Nokia 8110 users across the globe can now install the official app on their device. Interested users can head to the KaiStore and download WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that users will need to have at least 256MB or 512MB RAM on their device to run the app. A report also indicated that WhatsApp will start coming as a pre-installed app on some KaiOS-powered devices in the future. It is worth noting that the app supports almost all important functions such as calling, messaging, and end-to-end encryption. We should also not that WhatsApp for KaiOS on Nokia 8110 is not really a new thing. The company rolled out the WhatsApp version for Nokia 8110 back in April 2019. However, that release was only limited to the Indian market.

According to a report by The Verge, users of seven different KaiOS devices can now install WhatsApp on their phones. These devices include Cat B35, Doro 7060, JioPhone, JioPhone 2, MTN Smart, Nokia 8110, and Orange Sanza. The report also talked about the differences between the outlook towards feature phones in the western countries and developing countries. People in the west purchase a feature phone to get away from the world of apps. But, the people in developing countries consider features phones are really attractive low-cost primary phones.

Given the importance that WhatsApp as a communication platform, the official launch will make things easier of feature phone users. This also means that low-income households will no longer have to wait to purchase a smartphone just to use the app. For some context, KaiOS is a fork Firefox OS that Firefox was trying to develop an operating system. The operating system as gained investment from Google along with app support such as Google Assistant.

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 7:02 PM IST

