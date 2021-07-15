WhatsApp said it banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month

Facebook owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp released its first monthly report in compliance with the new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code or the IT Rules 2021. The compliance report shows that WhatsApp banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts between the period May 15 and June 15, 2021. The messaging platform said that it received a total of 345 reports during the specified period. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

WhatsApp said in the monthly compliance report, "we are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred. The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account's lifestyle: at registration; during messaging; and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks."

The messaging platform noted the 20 lakh Indian WhatsApp accounts banned during the period were in accordance with its three stage process. The report also highlighted that more than 95 percent of accounts were banned due to "unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging".

Facebook and Instagram compliance report

Facebook also released a compliance report that stated that between May 15 to June 15, 2021 it received 646 reports through the various grievance mechanisms and responded to all the complaints.

It received 73 complaints from users about fake profiles that were impersonating them and 198 complaints of accounts being hacked. The social media giant highlighted that there were total of 22 requests to access personal data by users and 18 complaints regarding inappropriate or abusive content. “Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues,” Facebook stated in the report.

Instagram in its report stated that between May 15 to June 15, 2021, users filed 25 reports complaining of content showing them full or partial nudity and seven reports of accounts being hacked.