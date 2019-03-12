comscore
WhatsApp banning accounts using modified third-party app versions like WhatsApp Plus

These altered versions of WhatsApp cannot validate their security practices.

  Published: March 12, 2019 1:09 PM IST
Complying to users and platform security concerns, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is banning accounts of users who have been using modified versions of the app like WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp.

These altered versions of the messaging app are developed by third-parties where the company cannot validate their security practices. These unofficial apps violate the Terms of Service clause of the official app.

“If you received an in-app message stating your account is ‘Temporarily banned’ this means that you’re likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If this is the case, you must download the official app to continue using WhatsApp,” the company wrote in a post on Monday.

The accounts have not been banned permanently, although users have been advised to back their chats up before making the switch.

The Facebook-owned company also noted that these users can continue using WhatsApp provided they download the official app from Google Play and App Store. WhatsApp on its FAQ post also noted the steps on how to switch back to the official app.

It also mentions instructions on backing up chat history before migrating. “Please note that we can’t guarantee this will be a successful chat history transfer because WhatsApp doesn’t support unofficial apps,” added WhatsApp.

Written with inputs from IANS

