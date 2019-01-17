comscore
WhatsApp beats Facebook in popularity: App Annie

'WhatsApp Messenger dethroned Facebook by monthly active users in September 2018.'

  Published: January 17, 2019 10:12 AM IST
The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is the most popular app in the world, according to research firm App Annie. The annual findings “State of Mobile” report published by the research firm reveals that WhatsApp has surpassed Facebook in terms of popularity last year.

As per App Annie findings, WhatsApp Messenger for the first time had more monthly active users worldwide on Android and iOS than Facebook’s own social networking app in September 2018. While the report doesn’t mention the exact number of downloads or active users, its shared data suggest WhatsApp Messenger grew by 30 percent in 24-months, which is 10 percent more than Facebook app’s 20 percent growth.

Image: App Annie

“WhatsApp Messenger dethroned Facebook by monthly active users in September 2018,” notes App Annie’s State of Mobile report.

WhatsApp bug found to be deleting old messages mysteriously: Report

WhatsApp bug found to be deleting old messages mysteriously: Report

Interestingly, App Annie also notes that Facebook and its Messenger app took the top spots in the United States while WhatsApp did not even make to the top 10. But the case was different in several other markets like India, Indonesia, Finland, Netherlands, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Singapore, Turkey, and U.K.

A report on VentureBeat notes that App Annie’s figures are closely in line with estimates shared by another research firm Apptopia. Their last month report on app downloads mentions that WhatsApp was downloaded more times than the Facebook app last year. Even the SensorTower report, which also tracks app downloads, claimed that WhatsApp was indeed the most-downloaded app among other Facebook-owned apps in 2018.

