WhatsApp beta 2.19.260 for Android lets users hide muted status updates: Here is how

Earlier, WhatsApp would show muted status updates with a greyish color accent. Now, it will let users to hide these updates altogether. Here is how to get this feature now.

  • Published: September 19, 2019 9:16 AM IST
Photo: Saigopi/Twitter

WhatsApp will finally let users to hide muted status updates. The Facebook-owned messaging service has pushed out a new update on Android that seems to be giving this option. Right now, when you mute status updates from a contact, WhatsApp shows them at the bottom as a greyed out update. But version 2.19.260 beta shows that it will let users to hide them completely. The feature is called Hide muted status updates and it allows users to hide the section into a collapsable list of muted status updates.

WhatsApp beta version 2.19.260: Here is what’s new

If you are an Android users enrolled to WhatsApp beta then you should see this option with version 2.19.260. In case, you have updated to latest beta but don’t see the option then you can back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to get the feature. This is advisable only if you cannot wait to experience this new feature. Every time you reinstall WhatsApp, the service tends to get the most updated configuration from its servers and enables new features for its users.

WhatsApp payments service to launch by the end of the year: Report

According to WABetaInfo, the new beta version does not Facebook Pay as a payments service just yet. The social media giant is said to be working on this payment feature that will work across its suite of services including WhatsApp. The messaging service has already begun work to implement this payments feature and the first reference related to the feature has been spotted in the form of payments in Mexico.

WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Dark Mode, Instagram-style Boomerang, Contacts ranking and other features expected

The beta version as a followup to version 2.19.222 for Android. The version added “WhatsApp from Facebook” branding to the service. It also enabled fingerprint lock option on the application. The feature allows users to lock the app from others by enabling a security element such as fingerprint scanner. Only authorized fingerprints will be able to open the app and access the messages.

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 9:16 AM IST

