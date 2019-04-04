comscore
WhatsApp beta 2.19.40.26 for iOS with new Privacy Settings now rolling out

The beta version of WhatsApp is rolling out in phases, so it may take some time before you get the update with new Privacy Settings.

  Published: April 4, 2019 10:30 AM IST
WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging platform, has been prompt when it comes to keeping the app updated, while also adding new features. Recently, the company added ‘tipline’ feature to tackle the fake news issue, especially with the General Elections 2019 just around the corner. WhatsApp also added new Privacy Settings for groups on Android, and now the iOS beta version has gained support for the same.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.19.40.26 for iOS is slowly rolling out to users, WABetaInfo revealed. The new settings solve one of the biggest problems that most of us currently face – being randomly added to groups. With the new Privacy Settings, you can have complete control over who can add you to WhatsApp group.

There are three options available – Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. When you select “Everyone,” any WhatsApp user who has your phone number saved can add you to a group. When “My Contacts” is selected, only users who are in your contact list can add you to groups. When the last option “Nobody” is selected, no one will be able to add you to a group.

There’s more to the new privacy feature. If you have selected Nobody or My Contacts, and someone out of your contact list tries to add you to a group, they will see a notification “Couldn’t add user” and they will get an option to send you an invite to join the group. The invitation will expire in 72 hours, and you will be able to see the Group Name, Description and Members before you tap on “Join.”

  Published Date: April 4, 2019 10:30 AM IST

WhatsApp beta 2.19.40.26 for iOS with new Privacy Settings now rolling out
News
WhatsApp beta 2.19.40.26 for iOS with new Privacy Settings now rolling out
